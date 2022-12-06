ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas VB Live Updates: Zoe Fleck having big impact on No. 1 Texas volleyball as Longhorns pursue a title

AUSTIN, Texas — When No. 1 Texas volleyball takes the floor Saturday at 5 pm CT in Gregory Gym against No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it won't be hard to spot Big 12 Libero of the Year - Zoe Fleck. She'll be the lone Longhorn in a dark jersey, usually putting on an incredible defensive display from the back line, diving left, right and forward to somehow get her forearms between the ball and the floor to dig out one opposing, rifled attack after another.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 Houston

The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked Houston, 71-65, on the road at the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Crimson Tide climbed out of a 15-point hole in the second half to knock off its second top-ranked team this season. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom – below is everything he said.
Top Takes: Penn State trounces No. 17 Illinois, puts B1G road losing streak to rest

Penn State carried a two-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon’s trip to No. 17 Illinois, and the prospects of snapping the slide did not appear to be very good. The Nittany Lions had not won a true road game since last January and had not beaten a Big Ten opponent on the road since February of 2020. The Illini, meanwhile, were fresh off an upset of No. 2 Texas.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 456 | Fart noises

Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner discuss Illinois basketball's 74-59 loss to Penn State and Brad Underwood's fiery reaction to the loss. The guys discuss why Illinois had its worst defensive performance of the year and poor performances from all the veterans. The guys then discuss what they think about Underwood calling out his team's effort and leadership after the game. The guys then look ahead to the schedule ahead.
Veteran ‘warriors’ help Penn State basketball score big upset win at No. 17 Illinois

Micah Shrewsberry used a word to describe star Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, who in turn used that word to describe backcourt mate Andrew Funk: Warrior. In the Penn State basketball team’s 74-59 upset win at No. 17 Illinois on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions needed to be resilient, both over the ebbs and flows of a 40-minute game and in the big picture after losing a pair of winnable games in the past two weeks.
