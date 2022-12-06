Read full article on original website
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Texas VB Live Updates: Zoe Fleck having big impact on No. 1 Texas volleyball as Longhorns pursue a title
AUSTIN, Texas — When No. 1 Texas volleyball takes the floor Saturday at 5 pm CT in Gregory Gym against No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it won't be hard to spot Big 12 Libero of the Year - Zoe Fleck. She'll be the lone Longhorn in a dark jersey, usually putting on an incredible defensive display from the back line, diving left, right and forward to somehow get her forearms between the ball and the floor to dig out one opposing, rifled attack after another.
Recap: No. 8 Alabama takes down top-ranked Houston on the road
The Alabama men’s basketball team topped top-ranked Houston, 71-65, Saturday afternoon at the Fertitta Center. Trailing by 15 points at one point, the No. 8 Crimson Tide clawed back to win its second game over the nation’s No. 1 team this season and advanced to 8-1 on the year.
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's win over No. 1 Houston
The Alabama men’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-ranked Houston, 71-65, on the road at the Fertitta Center on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Crimson Tide climbed out of a 15-point hole in the second half to knock off its second top-ranked team this season. After the game, Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters via Zoom – below is everything he said.
Underwood sounds off on 'lack of leadership and the complete lack of effort' in loss to Penn State
CHAMPAIGN — There were always going to be ups and downs with this Illinois basketball team. The game-to-game variance was an assured byproduct of a young but talented team. Brad Underwood could live with that. But when that variance is met by his perceived lack of effort and leadership?...
Top Takes: Penn State trounces No. 17 Illinois, puts B1G road losing streak to rest
Penn State carried a two-game losing streak into Saturday afternoon’s trip to No. 17 Illinois, and the prospects of snapping the slide did not appear to be very good. The Nittany Lions had not won a true road game since last January and had not beaten a Big Ten opponent on the road since February of 2020. The Illini, meanwhile, were fresh off an upset of No. 2 Texas.
How To Watch/Predictions: Penn State basketball at No. 17 Illinois
Penn State opens Big Ten road play when it faces Illinois at the State Farm Center in Champaign Saturday afternoon. This is how you can watch, stream and listen to the contest, which will tip off at noon Eastern and be carried by BTN. Our score predictions are included here, as well.
Everything Illini coach Brad Underwood said following a loss to Penn State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood didn't hold back after his team's home loss to Penn State on Saturday. After beating No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, No. 17 Illinois followed that up with a 74-59 loss to Penn State at home to fall to 0-2 in Big Ten play before wrapping up the remainder of the nonconference schedule.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 456 | Fart noises
Illini Inquirer's Derek Piper and Jeremy Werner discuss Illinois basketball's 74-59 loss to Penn State and Brad Underwood's fiery reaction to the loss. The guys discuss why Illinois had its worst defensive performance of the year and poor performances from all the veterans. The guys then discuss what they think about Underwood calling out his team's effort and leadership after the game. The guys then look ahead to the schedule ahead.
Veteran ‘warriors’ help Penn State basketball score big upset win at No. 17 Illinois
Micah Shrewsberry used a word to describe star Penn State guard Jalen Pickett, who in turn used that word to describe backcourt mate Andrew Funk: Warrior. In the Penn State basketball team’s 74-59 upset win at No. 17 Illinois on Saturday afternoon, the Nittany Lions needed to be resilient, both over the ebbs and flows of a 40-minute game and in the big picture after losing a pair of winnable games in the past two weeks.
