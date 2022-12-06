AUSTIN, Texas — When No. 1 Texas volleyball takes the floor Saturday at 5 pm CT in Gregory Gym against No. 10 Ohio State in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, it won't be hard to spot Big 12 Libero of the Year - Zoe Fleck. She'll be the lone Longhorn in a dark jersey, usually putting on an incredible defensive display from the back line, diving left, right and forward to somehow get her forearms between the ball and the floor to dig out one opposing, rifled attack after another.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO