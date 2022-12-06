ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

A fitting tribute to a fallen coach

By NCPA Staff
 4 days ago

A large crowd, a white out, and powder blue warmups reading “Boughton 77” were on full display last night at Montoursville High School, as the Warriors took the court against Wellsboro in what was the first home sporting event since the passing of head football coach Mike Boughton.

After Wellsboro’s lineup was introduced, a short statement was read, followed by a moment of silence. Then Montoursville’s starting lineup was announced, which consisted of five of Boughton’s football players.

The heartbreaking night ended in what was probably the most poetically cruel manner; a one-point loss for Montoursville.

Related reading: Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton loses his battle with cancer

