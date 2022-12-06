ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Huey Magoo’s in Houston County opens in Warner Robins. Chicken tenders anyone?

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County is now open in Warner Robins.

“So far, it’s been a great morning,” said franchisee Danny Rosales, who owns the rights to three Huey Magoo’s in Houston County and two in the Palm Coast area of Florida. “We’re really excited to be in the community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bsUEE_0jYxs74r00
Franchisee Danny Rosales at the opening of his first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The restaurant at 711 Lake Joy Road will be initially open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with weekend hours expected to be later expanded, Rosales said.

Known for its fried and grilled chicken tenders, the restaurant opened quietly at 11 a.m. Monday. Its grand opening was pushed back to Dec. 13.

The restaurant was already doing a brisk business within 10 minutes of opening, with cars filling the drive-thru and customers starting to fill up the dine-in area.

The new dining spot also offers patio seating and free WiFi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3gaP_0jYxs74r00
The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The food

The menu includes choice of tenders: hand-breaded and fried, grilled or sauced. Sauce choices include buffalo, lemon pepper, garlic Parmesan and sweet heat.

Tender meals come with three, five or seven tender pieces as well as an eight piece option for two. Tenders can also be purchased in 20 pieces, 30 pieces or by the piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPzyz_0jYxs74r00
The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Here’s a look at some menu offerings. Courtesy Huey Magoo's

The menu also includes tender sandwiches, wraps and salads. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, fresh-cut chips and coleslaw. Cookies are also offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBiWm_0jYxs74r00
A “Magoo’s Favorite” salad to go from the new Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Warner Robins. The salad includes grilled chicken tenders, mixed greens, cranberries, walnuts, grape tomatoes and raspberry walnut vinaigrette. The salad dressing, which came on the side, is not pictured above. Becky Purser /The Telegraph

According to the company website, “each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.”

Rosales considers their product to be “the filet mignon of chicken tenders.”

He believes in the product so much that he and his family plan to open a second Huey Magoo’s in Perry next year and a third in Warner Robins the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8GsC_0jYxs74r00
Customers order at the first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The first Huey Magoo’s in Middle Georgia was opened in April 2021 by a different franchise group.

Founded in 2004, the Florida-based restaurant chain that had 20 stores in early February is growing — with expectations of opening 50 new stores by the year’s end, according to a news release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKeUK_0jYxs74r00
The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jxut9_0jYxs74r00
The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=144V5F_0jYxs74r00
The first Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders in Houston County opens at 711 Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Comments / 2

