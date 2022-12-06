ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

‘Smash,’ ‘search’ and a rare outburst: Why Chiefs’ last pass vs. Bengals didn’t work

By Jesse Newell
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked on the team’s final offensive play in a 27-24 road loss at the Cincinnati Bengals .

In this video, Kansas City Star reporter Jesse Newell and Brett Taveau — author of the Chiefs book “Unpacking Greatness” and a longtime high school offensive coordinator — show how KC opened up not one but two potential receivers on the third-and-3 play ... only to have the snap still go for a loss at a critical moment.

Kansas City, MO
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

