Chadwicks, NY

Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House

You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
HERKIMER, NY
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child

There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
ROME, NY
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York

Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State

It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew

Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
POLAND, NY
Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY

We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
NEW YORK STATE
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022

When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
NEW YORK STATE
Carrols Corporation Opens New Burger King® Restaurant in Town of Dewitt

Syracuse, NY – Carrols Corporation, the largest Burger King® Franchisee in the United States, will open a new Burger King® restaurant at 3414 Erie Boulevard East in Dewitt, NY, on Saturday, December 10. The restaurant, which is approximately 3,000 square feet, is a Burger King “Pavilion” model,...
DEWITT, NY
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
UTICA, NY
Fresh or Fake, Save the Holidays with These Xmas Tree Fire Safety Tips

Whether your Christmas Tree was cutdown from the wilderness or carried down from the attic, no one wants a house fire for the holidays. Each holiday season in the U.S., there are more than 150 house fires caused or related to Christmas Trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, the cause of nearly 8,000 house fires each year is attributed to burning candles, officials with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say.
