Family Decorates Most Upstate New York Christmas Tree to Honor Late Son
How you decorate your Christmas tree says a lot about you. Some use traditional ornaments and lights with a star on top. Others get creative with handmade trinkets. But there's one family who honored their late son with the most Upstate New York tree topper. Rick Manning, Jr. of Mechanicville,...
Trade Holiday Cheer for Christmas Fear in Herkimer at Intense Haunted House
You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town. There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.
Magical Christmas Lights Show in Rome Will Bring Out Your Inner Child
There are holiday displays, then there's a Christmas experience that takes you back to your childhood at one home in Rome. Brian Seymour and his daughter Taelynn create a magical Christmas lights show every year that is like no other in the area. "I started the display as a way to show my daughter a simple act of kindness can go a long way," said Seymour. "She helps set up the displays and I use her child eyes to tell me what works best."
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York
Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
It’s a Wunderbar life: Syracuse bar owners prop open doors for LGBTQ+ Christmas crowd
Most businesses close shop on Christmas Eve, but Tanner Efinger has made it a point to keep the lights on in his bar. Efinger and his husband Nick West own Wunderbar in downtown Syracuse. A few years ago, they decided to stay open for anyone who needed a place to celebrate the holidays.
They’re Festive, But Can You Actually Eat These Berries in New York?
You've seen them in Christmas decorations, but can you also see them on the dinner table?. It's that time of year when just about every leaf and fruit has fallen in Upstate New York. Even though the temperatures are still dropping, there is one berry that does stick around through the winter.
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise
Struggling Single Mom in Gloversville Gets Heartwarming Xmas Surprise. Hey all - Brian and Chrissy here from 1077 GNA and we wanted to take a second and show our appreciation to everyone who supported GNA's Shop with a Cop over the years. Thanks to GNA Nation's generosity, we've been able...
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Coming To Syracuse- It’s Not A Real Christmas Movie
It was named one of the greatest movies of all time by the American Film Institute, even though it's truly not a Christmas movie. "It's A Wonderful Life" is coming to Syracuse for the 2022 season. Frank Capra’s 1946 classic will be shown at Syracuse’s Destiny USA and the Movie...
Upstate New York Club Adds 2 Great Country Shows In 2023
It is still December and we have yet to cross over into the new year, but 2023 is already shaping up to be a great year of shows!. One word describes the past 12 months of Country shows: EPIC! And guess what? 2023 is pacing to be just as awesome.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Get Ready for a Lot More Snow in New York State
It's hard to believe that we only have two and a half more weeks until Christmas Day, but that's the reality we face as we head into the heart of December. Over the last few years, we have had a relatively mild December, with temperatures in the 40's or even 50's.
Central NY Fire Chief Gets a Well Deserved Shout-Out From His Crew
Some of the greats don't often get the recognition they deserve. This first responder is well due for his shout-out. It's time to recognize a Fire Chief that means so much to his team and community. Mike is the Fire Chief for the Poland Volunteer Fire Company. His fellow firefighters say he's their leader, friend, and role model in the fire hall.
Next Storm May Finally Bring Several Inches of Snow to Green Parts of CNY
We're more than a week into December and parts of Central New York are still green. But Mother Nature may finally bring some snow this weekend. Western and Northern New York have plenty of the white stuff after getting dumped on last month in a record snowstorm. Parts of Buffalo had to shovel out from under more than 6 feet. Northern Oneida County even saw more than a foot in certain places in mid-November.
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
urbancny.com
Carrols Corporation Opens New Burger King® Restaurant in Town of Dewitt
Syracuse, NY – Carrols Corporation, the largest Burger King® Franchisee in the United States, will open a new Burger King® restaurant at 3414 Erie Boulevard East in Dewitt, NY, on Saturday, December 10. The restaurant, which is approximately 3,000 square feet, is a Burger King “Pavilion” model,...
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
Powerful Lineup Announced for Upstate NY Concert! Want to Go?
One of the biggest concert tours of 2022 featured Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett and grossed more than $173 million over 35 shows. The tour was so successful a new version of it is hitting the road in 2023 and coming to New York. On the Stadium...
Fresh or Fake, Save the Holidays with These Xmas Tree Fire Safety Tips
Whether your Christmas Tree was cutdown from the wilderness or carried down from the attic, no one wants a house fire for the holidays. Each holiday season in the U.S., there are more than 150 house fires caused or related to Christmas Trees, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Additionally, the cause of nearly 8,000 house fires each year is attributed to burning candles, officials with the Firemen's Association of the State of New York (FASNY) say.
