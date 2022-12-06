Read full article on original website
Kayak of Lake Erie kayaker missing since November found in Canada, officials say
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed the kayak belonging to the man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Ontario, Canada. ODNR officials did not give an exact time as to when the kayak was found but said it was...
Olmsted Falls clarifying front-yard parking requirements
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Residents in Olmsted Falls may soon find it easier to redo their driveway or add a parking pad. City Council is considering a front-yard coverage requirement ordinance suggested by City Planner George Smerigan. “The way the zoning code is right now, it limits driveways to 12...
Walleye finally on the move to spawning areas: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The big schools of Lake Erie walleye are finally moving to their Western Lake Erie spring spawning haunts, and fishermen are reporting the sometimes agreeable fishing weather has been a late season bonus. Very good numbers of trophy walleye have been in the mix lately, as...
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
Berea council urged to continue renovating former rental homes
BEREA, Ohio – Berea received five rental homes for free in 2016 in exchange for a city-owned parking lot property a developer needed to complete a downtown project, and the city has been renovating and selling those off-campus homes one by one. Residents living near Baldwin Wallace University lobbied...
County council awards Brook Park $1.5 million for school demolition
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council on Dec. 6 adopted a resolution awarding $1.5 million to Brook Park for demolition of the former Brook Park Memorial Elementary School and enabling the city to construct a retention basin on the site. The money will come from the District 2...
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Brook Park year-end financials reflect high cost of gasoline, electricity
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park ordinance proposing amendments to 2022 year-end budget appropriations shows significant increases in electricity and gasoline costs, with City Council hearing the first public reading of the legislation at its Dec. 6 meeting. The high cost of electricity requires an additional $20,000 to...
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog
WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
Lorain County Correctional Facility escapees captured, according to U.S. Marshals
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who previously escaped the Lorain/Medina Community-Based Correctional Facility in Elyria Wednesday have been captured, according to the U.S. Marshals office. Brooks was arrested at the Red Roof in Springfield Township, and Carpenter was arrested by Wadsworth police in Wadsworth. The U.S. Marshals said they...
1 charged after leading police on multi-county chase in Northeast Ohio, OSHP says
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested and charged a man after leading police on a chase through multiple counties in Northeast Ohio Thursday night. The chase started on Dec. 8 after a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. near the entrance ramp to US 422 westbound...
Resident reports holiday lights viewer: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. an officer stopped a driver near Clague Road. The car had a license plate that was reported stolen by North Ridgeville police. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 3 at 1:33 a.m. an officer stopped a driver near the Avon Lake border for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 23-year-old Avon Lake resident was arrested.
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
