Brunswick, OH

The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor

One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Ohio dairy company announces recall of eggnog

WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens. There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product. All...
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
Resident reports holiday lights viewer: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. an officer stopped a driver near Clague Road. The car had a license plate that was reported stolen by North Ridgeville police. Officers are investigating. On Dec. 3 at 1:33 a.m. an officer stopped a driver near the Avon Lake border for a traffic violation. After speaking with the driver, the officer suspected he had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the 23-year-old Avon Lake resident was arrested.
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan

PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
