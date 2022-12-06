The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team is playing fast and scoring points, averaging 84 points per contest and is 1-1 in a competitive American Rivers Conference early in the season. The Storm are not only shooting the ball well from outside at 33.8% as a team from beyond the arc, second in the conference, but more importantly are holding opponents to a limited percentage from deep. The Storm are giving up just 28% shooting to opponents on their three-point shots, good enough for first in the entire conference by several percentage points. The Storm will next play tomorrow on the road against Wartburg.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO