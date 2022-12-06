Read full article on original website
valpo.life
NIPSCO Offers Additional Energy Assistance Programs Beginning December 1
NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs available beginning December 1 through May 31. Programs such as NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
wbiw.com
What you need to know to apply for food assistance benefits
INDIANA – Food and nutrition assistance programs help millions of Americans every year. However, finding benefits can be difficult to navigate alone. Benefits.gov can help with your search. Here is some helpful information on programs you may be eligible for:. Get Food Assistance With SNAP. If you need help...
wrtv.com
New program will help state employees get Ivy Tech education
INDIANAPOLIS — A new partnership between the State of Indiana and Ivy Tech Community College will provide upfront tuition assistance for state employees. Ivy Tech's Achieve Your Degree program will have the state pay the college directly after an employee’s successful completion of a course. "The agreement with...
Be aware of holiday closures at Indiana’s BMV branches
Need to make a late year run at your local BMV? You’ll need to work around the holiday season. All Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas. Branches will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Dec. 27. They’ll only be open for a few […]
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Incredible Wildlife Camera Captures Southern Indiana’s Diverse Wildlife Throughout the Year
From bobcats to beavers, to deer this footage is a reminder of the incredible wildlife that calls the Hoosier state home. Sycamore Land Trust is a nonprofit foundation that works to protect southern Indiana land and natural habitats. We protect land and restore natural habitat: Sycamore protects land by owning...
Journal Review
Lung cancer report has Indiana behind the curve
The American Lung Association has released its 2022 State of Lung Cancer report, which shows Indiana has some work to do. The leading cause of lung cancer is smoking, and the state ranks high in the Lung Association report with 19% of Hoosiers doing so. Indiana also ranks high with the second leading cause of lung cancer, as 40% of home radon tests are at or above the Environmental Protection Agency action level. With early detection, the five-year lung cancer survival rate is 61%.
WNDU
Urgent care centers dealing with long wait times across the state
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - Hoosiers across the state are finding long wait times at urgent care centers as flu, RSV, and COVID-19 cases. IU Health said at their downtown urgent care that the wait time was more than three hours on Wednesday. In West Lafayette, the wait was close to 10 hours yesterday morning.
Indiana ranks 27th in the nation for hospital safety
More than a dozen central Indiana hospitals received low patient safety ratings for 2022, according to a report released from a consumer watchdog.
Is Indiana Going to Have a White Christmas?
Will Indiana see snow on December 25th, making it a white Christmas?. With colorful decorations, beautiful trees, delicious foods, and decadent treats, Christmas is truly a magical time of year made only more magical by perhaps when we wake up to experience a blanket of snow on the whimsical holiday.
WISH-TV
Wawa announces expansion of stores to Midwest, including Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wawa, an American chain of convenience stores and gas stations announced Wednesday their plans to launch stores in states in the Midwest including Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky. Wawa stores are popular along the East Coast, but the expansion will help fuel store growth in new markets, according to a press release.
WCPO
New survey shows majority of Hoosiers favor Marijuana legalization
INDIANAPOLIS — The future of marijuana in Indiana is set to be a topic discussed in the upcoming legislative session. Ball State, in a survey, interviewed 600 Indiana adults and found that 56% of people believe marijuana should be legal for recreational use, 29% think it should be legal for only medical use and 15% feel it shouldn't be legal at all.
Can You Get a Ticket for Flashing Your Headlights at Oncoming Cars in Indiana?
No matter how long you've been driving, chances are there has come a time when you've been heading down a dark road or two-lane highway and you see a vehicle coming toward you in the opposite lane with its brights on. At first, it's not a problem but in the back of your mind, you hope they'll turn them off as they get closer to you because you know it will make it hard for you to see in front of you as your eyes try to readjust once they pass. As they get closer, and the lights get brighter, you realize they're not going to turn them off because they either forgot they were on, or they just don't care. So, you give them a little, let's call it a "courtesy blink" with your brights as a way of saying, "Hey! Your brights are on and you're blinding me." But, are you breaking an Indiana law by doing that?
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Revenue Automatic Taxpayer Refund
INDIANA – In 2022, the Indiana General Assembly approved two Automatic Taxpayer Refunds (ATRs). Under Indiana law, the $200 ATR eligibility requirements differ from the $125 ATR issued earlier this year. Hoosier not eligible for the $125 ATR may be eligible for the $200 ATR if they receive Social...
wfyi.org
Indiana maternal, infant mortality rates stagnant or worse after 10-year focus on improving them
It’s been 10 years since Indiana made reducing maternal and infant mortality a top priority. But despite a lack of improvement in those rates, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said progress has been made. The state began its Labor Of Love annual conference in 2012, with the goal...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Flu on the rise inside schools; here’s what Indiana schools are doing to stop the spread
MARION COUNTY, Ind.– Cases of the flu are on the rise inside schools, targeting the youngest Hoosiers. “We are seeing the highest peak for flu visits earlier than we ever have in ten years,” said Melissa McMasters, administrator for the Marion County Public Health Department With cases on the rise, experts are worried of a […]
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
a-z-animals.com
Best Swimming Holes In Indiana
Hoosiers are constantly seeking methods to stay cool outside because Indiana summers can be quite warm. Of course, among the most common methods to unwind and cool off is to go for a little swim. There are some very cool underappreciated swimming holes you can try out. This summer, beat...
WISH-TV
Winter drought impacts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We often talk about drought conditions in the summer time and we can see impacts like brown grass but there are invisible damages in the winter time. The latest drought monitor has much of Indiana now in the moderate drought category. The moderate category has moved up to include parts of Indianapolis, Muncie and Richmond. Northwest Indiana is under the abnormally dry category and that stretches down to Lafayette.
