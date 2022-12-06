Authorities are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating a Sevier County woman reported missing this week. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, authorities and family members are searching for 40-year-old Kayla M. Stephens, maiden-name Vanhoutan. According to a report taken by the Sheriff’s Office from members of her family, Stephens was last seen in a 2003 black Chevrolet pickup truck bearing Arkansas tag USAJDD on Oct. 30 in Horatio.

SEVIER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO