southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville Bankers Classic starts Monday
Next week, the Nashville Athletic Department will host the annual Bankers Classic at Scrapper Arena. Eight girls’ teams and seven boys’ teams will be competing for a chance to be the 2022 Nashville Bankers Classic champs. Nashville boys head basketball coach Aaron Worthen mention how many people it...
Legacy Academy Sweeps Gospel Light for 3 Wins
It was a a good night of basketball for the Legacy Warriors at home in Lockesburg Tuesday night. They hosted the Gospel Light Lions of Hot Springs in 1A conference play. Fans watched the junior boys and both the senior girls and boys play with the Lockesburg team winning all three games.
November Weather summary
In November, the City of Nashville received over 5.5 inches of rain. The largest single day rainfall amount was measured on November 5th, when 1.34 inches of rain fell in the area. 63 was the average high temperature in November, while 40 was the average low. Nashville saw temperatures reach...
Kayla M. Stephens (nee Vanhoutan) was reported missing on Dec. 6.
Authorities are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating a Sevier County woman reported missing this week. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, authorities and family members are searching for 40-year-old Kayla M. Stephens, maiden-name Vanhoutan. According to a report taken by the Sheriff’s Office from members of her family, Stephens was last seen in a 2003 black Chevrolet pickup truck bearing Arkansas tag USAJDD on Oct. 30 in Horatio.
Missing person in Pike County.
Chief Deputy Wayne Epperly of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office stated family members reported Gerald Gentry of Antoine was last seen wearing a coat with a light colored shirt with blue jeans and he also wears glasses. Gentry may be driving a tan 2000 Dodge Pickup. The family of...
Warrant executed; arrest made in Mineral Springs
On Monday, December 5th, agents with the 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff Office, and the Mineral Springs Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at the 200 block of West Springs Street in Mineral Springs. It’s been reported that officers seized over 18 grams...
Amity man arrested on warrants; additional drug charges added
On September 23rd, Chief Michael Lesher of the Glenwood Police Department reportedly observed a male that had a felony warrant through Pike County and a Misdemeanor warrant through Glenwood Police Department. Lesher confirmed the identity of the suspect as 45 year old Michael S. Crail Jr. of Amity. Crail was...
