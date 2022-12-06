Read full article on original website
Norwalk Runs Away from Pella Christian in Basketball Doubleheader Sweep
The Norwalk and Pella Christian basketball teams met on Eagle Lane Friday night for a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS, and the Warriors cruised to the sweep with a 60-24 victory in the girls game and a 54-40 win in the boys game. The Norwalk girls...
Another Doubleheader Split for Pella, Grinnell
Grinnell’s girls picked up their 13th straight victory over Pella, 60-54, while the Dutch boys made it 19 in a row against the Tigers with a suffocating 49-24 decision in a doubleheader heard live on the KRLS2 stream. An early drought caused by several turnovers put Pella’s girls in...
Van Meter Sweeps Pleasantville in Basketball
The Van Meter Bulldogs swept the Pleasantville Trojans in West Central Activities Conference Basketball action Friday, December 9th. The Trojans, playing at home, lost to the Van Meter girls’ 51-31. Pleasantville trailed 7-4 at the close of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. Van Meter put the game away in the fourth by outscoring the Trojans 19 to 6 in the final quarter.
Caikoski Places 6th At Central Decatur, Saints Basketball Host Meskwaki Settlement
The Southeast Warren/Melcher-Dallas Wrestling Squad finished eighth in the Dan Christensen Invitational at Central Decatur on Friday. The Warhawks scored 94 points. Melcher-Dallas’s Kael Caikoski placed 6th at 120 pounds. The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads wrap up their busy and unusual week with a matinee double header at Southeast Warren...
Indianola Basketball Teams Sweep Oskaloosa
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams swept Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa Friday night at home, the girls winning 47-40 and the boys dominating 63-36 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls were in a battle the entire contest, the score tied at 13 after...
Norwalk wrestlers split double dual at Osky; Basketball teams at Pella Christian tonight
Norwalk wrestlers Tyler Harper and Dominic Tigner both notched a pair of wins by fall Thursday night as the Warriors finished 1-1 in a double dual at Oskaloosa. Norwalk defeated the host Indians 66-7 and lost to Winterset 40-29, moving to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in Little Hawkeye Conference duals.
Tulip City Bowlers to Clash Today; Pella Wrestling Teams at Dual Tournaments
The winter sports athletes of Pella and Pella Christian both remain busy today with competition. The Tulip City bowlers will clash this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill in Pella, as the Eagles and Dutch boys and girls will begin competition at 1 p.m. Wrestlers from both schools on...
Knoxville Basketball Scratches Out Two Tough Wins At Davis County
Two tough, gritty wins for the Knoxville Basketball Squads in Bloomfield on Friday night as the girls won 61-56 while the boys outgunned Davis County 80-75 heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. In the girls game, the Panthers were playing shorthanded due to injuries but the big three of Emma Dunkin, Hannah Dunkin, and Brittany Bacorn after a slow start helped Knoxville to a 34-32 halftime lead. That was when Natalie Collins came and she hit three huge three point shots to keep Knoxville afloat.
Norwalk wrestling and bowling teams compete Saturday
The Norwalk wrestling and bowling teams will all be in action today. The Warrior girls wrestlers travel to Ankeny Centennial for a six-team meet at 9:00 a.m. The boys wrestling team will be in Johnston to compete against a talented 13-team field in the Frank Baltzley Invitational at 10:00 a.m. State-ranked Warrior wrestlers in Class 3A include: Tyler Harper (6th at 106), Donovan Card (6th at 138), Dominic Tigner (8th at 160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (2nd at 285).
Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Newton, Wrestling Hosts Invitational Today
The Knoxville Bowling Squads fell short to Newton on Friday in Oskaloosa. The boys lost 2930-2385 while the girls were defeated 2692-1802. For the boys Donovan Binns had a high series with a 402 and a high game of 226. The girls were led by Brigette Renard with a high series of 385 and high game of 198. Today the Knoxville Wrestlers will host their own invitational. The Panthers are coming off a championship day last Saturday at Nodaway Valley and will look to keep their winning streak intact, but it will not be easy as Fairfield, Nevada, North Polk and the top JV unit from Southeast Polk will all come to town.
Indianola Boys Wrestling Wins Nailbiter, Girls Fall to DCG, Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa
Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa. The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams both started 1-0 in Little Hawkeye Conference play after sweeping Newton last Friday, and both teams will attempt to stay unblemished on the season as they host Oskaloosa tonight. The Indians girls played a...
Pella Wrestlers Head to Newton; Bowlers Split with Centerville
It was the first ever dual meet for the Pella girls and a strong night on the mat for the Dutch boys wrestlers as they competed at Newton Tuesday. The Pella girls fell 36-28, while the Dutch boys won both matches against the hosting Cardinals (51-24) and Clarke (54-21). For the girls, it was history for their first ever head-to-head competition, according to Head Coach Adam Hale.
Melcher-Dallas Basketball Plays SE Warren, Wrestlers Travel To East Union
The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will return to their temporary home at Southeast Warren ,but instead of being the home team, they will be the visitors as Melcher-Dallas and Southeast Warren battle in a non-conference basketball double header tonight. The Saint girls are 0-4 on the season and have had to deal with illness the last week but seem to be getting back together. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Maddy DeJong hopes to be back and she should give the Saints an extra ball handler in addition to Addi Wadle.
Simpson Men’s Basketball Close Out Defense Shutting Down Opponents
The Simpson Storm men’s basketball team is playing fast and scoring points, averaging 84 points per contest and is 1-1 in a competitive American Rivers Conference early in the season. The Storm are not only shooting the ball well from outside at 33.8% as a team from beyond the arc, second in the conference, but more importantly are holding opponents to a limited percentage from deep. The Storm are giving up just 28% shooting to opponents on their three-point shots, good enough for first in the entire conference by several percentage points. The Storm will next play tomorrow on the road against Wartburg.
Busy Week Continues for Pella Athletics Today
Another round of winter sports competitions await the Pella winter sports teams today into Friday. The Pella boys and girls wrestlers are on the road to Newton as the Dutch and Cardinals girls clash with each other and the boys also take on Clarke. JV matches begin at 5:30 p.m. in Newton, followed by the dueling meets with the Dutch and Cardinals boys and girls.
Dutch Pin Prairie Wolves in Wrestling Dual
Winning nine matches with bonus points, including five wins by fall, pushed the 10th ranked Central College wrestling team past Nebraska Wesleyan University 48-3 Wednesday night. Colby Tool (sophomore, Reasnor, PCM HS) had the quickest of Central’s four pins, needing just 57 seconds in his 165-pound match. Gage Linahon (junior,...
Indianola Wrestling Squads Host Dallas Center-Grimes
The Indianola girls and boys wrestling teams host Little hawkeye Conference rivals Dallas Center-Grimes this evening, their first doubleheader meet in school history. The Indians girls are coming off of a third place finish at Newton on Saturday and have had several individual top finishes this season in their first three meets at Ballard, Norwalk, and Newton.
Simpson Indoor Track Teams to Head to Pella
The Simpson College men’s and women’s track and field teams head to the Pella Dutch Holiday Preview tomorrow, the first full meets for both teams. The Storm men had several athletes compete individually in the Chuck Peterson Open in Mankato, Minnesota last week, Max Cleveland, Clarke Latcham, and Ulysses Patterson all competed in the 60 meter hurdles event, which consisted of 16 runners across two heats. Cleveland and Patterson set personal bests in the event, with Cleveland taking fourth overall.
Pella Christian Grade School Closed to Illness; Reopening Monday
Pella Christian Grade School was closed today due to high illness. Head of Schools Dan Zylstra shared with KNIA/KRLS News that approximately 20% of students were out sick Thursday, as well as many faculty. To ensure safety of supervision and reduce spread, he ultimately canceled school at the grade school Friday. He reports that Pella Christian High School’s absences were much lower and did not necessitate canceling. Zylstra anticipates re-opening school for all students on Monday.
Marion County Special Olympics
Twelve Marion County Special Olympic Athletes competed at the West Central Regional Bowling Tournament in October at Bowlerama Lanes in Des Moines. Four of the athletes carried the flags across the lanes for the opening ceremonies. Joe Morgan-the Special Olympic Flag, Ben Heywood-the Iowa Flag, and Shawn Barker & Taylor Fearno-the American Flag.
