Queen Elizabeth Felt "Devastated," "Bewildered," and "Disappointed" by Prince Harry and Meghan Betrayal, Expert Claims

Princess Diana Wants Prince Harry To Be Prince William's Supporter, Not Attacker, Royal Biographer Claims
Princess Diana's biographer has weighed in on Prince William and Prince Harry's longstanding feud, saying their late mom expected her younger son to be his older brother's "wingman" and not a "hitman." This comes on the heels of the coming of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, "Spare," which fears to contain explosive revelations about the royal family.
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
Rare photos show what Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth's relationship was really like
Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana shared a friendly and formal relationship, even after Diana and Charles' marriage broke down.
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
10 Everyday Rules Camilla Parker Bowles Has to Follow as Queen Consort of the United Kingdom
When Queen Elizabeth II died, Charles became King and Camilla Parker Bowles became Queen Consort of the United Kingdom.
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes's House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
Royal Commentor Claims Camilla Parker Bowles Will End ‘Archaic’ Royal Family Legacy
A royal commentator claims Camilla Parker Boles will end an 'archaic' royal family legacy under her new reign as Queen Consort to King Charles III.
Queen Elizabeth Didn’t See Husband Prince Philip For Weeks At A Time After He ‘Retired’, New Bio Claims
Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip apparently didn’t see each other for weeks at a time after his 2017 retirement. The late monarch, who died earlier this year, and the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died in 2021, would still keep in contact “regularly” by phone during those times, a new book called Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which was obtained by Daily Mail, claims.
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc
Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Not just Meghan Markle - the other member of the British Royal Family who is a working actress
Sophie Winkleman (born 1980) is an English actress who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor. Lord Frederick Windsor is the son of Prince Michael of Kent who was the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. Lord Frederick is also 52nd in line to the British throne.
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Former royal staff member says Prince Andrew was ‘always most troublesome’
Mike Tindall shares hilarious story of s***dropping in front of Princess Anne. A former royal household staff member has claimed that Prince Andrew was “always the most troublesome” royal. Evelyn Muir-Bell, 103, worked for the Royal Household in Windsor Castle for over 20 years between 1973 and 1995.
Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
Lady Susan Hussey, who resigned over 'unacceptable' racist comments, was by Queen Elizabeth's side at Prince Philip's funeral
Lady Susan Hussey was one of Queen Elizabeth's closest confidantes, and she was reportedly known as the palace's "head girl" before her resignation.
Lady Susan Hussey, who resigned from the palace over 'unacceptable' comments, was portrayed on season 5 of 'The Crown'
Lady Susan and her husband, Marmaduke, are involved in the BBC Panorama interview storyline on "The Crown."
Queen ‘kept her spirits up’ as she grieved Prince Philip with this hit TV show - though she had a few critiques
It's claimed that the Queen 'kept her spirits up' after Prince Philip's death by watching a high-octane BBC drama that fans couldn't get enough of...
Buckingham Palace prepared to ‘work with’ Black charity boss abused by royal aide
Buckingham Palace says it’s prepared to “work with” the Black charity boss who was interrogated about “where in Africa she was from” by a royal aide, The Independent understands.Ngozi Fulani, founder of the charity Sistah Space, expressed her shock at the treatment she endured from the late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, during a palace event on Tuesday.Lady Hussey, Prince William’s 83-year-old godmother, resigned from the household and apologised after she repeatedly challenged Ms Fulani when she said was British and touched her hair without consent at Queen Consort Camilla’s reception highlighting violence against women and girls.Buckingham Palace has...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Reunite With King Charles And Camilla For Carriage Procession
The new royal "Fab Four" joined forces Tuesday for the first state visit of King Charles' reign. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in an elaborate horse-drawn carriage procession for the monarch's first state visit. They carried out a full ceremonial welcome for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Queen Elizabeth Was ‘Despairing’ and Prince Philip Was ‘Apoplectic’ After Viewing Princess Diana’s BBC Interview, Biographer Says
Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, had strong feelings about the interview Princess Diana gave the BBC in 1995, according to a royal biographer.
