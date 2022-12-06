Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democratic Party to Become Independent
Sinema said in a tweet Friday that she was declaring her "independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent." Sinema, along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, have been wild cards for Democrats since the party gained narrow control of the Senate from Republicans in 2020.
NBC Los Angeles
Majority of Americans Don't Want Biden Or Trump to Run Again in 2024, CNBC Survey Shows
That's how majorities of the public responded when the CNBC All-America Economic Survey asked if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump should run again for president. The survey found 61% of the public think Trump should not seek the presidency, compared with 30% who believe he should. And...
NBC Los Angeles
Judge Does Not Hold Trump Office in Contempt of Court Despite DOJ Request
A federal judge did not grant a Justice Department request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt of court over a grand jury subpoena. That subpoena demands the return of any classified documents still in Trump's possession or control. Trump, who is seeking the Republican presidential...
NBC Los Angeles
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Campaign Finance Complaint Over GOP ‘Dark' Money
An ethics watchdog group asked the Federal Election Commission to investigate former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried for alleged "serious violations" of election law. The complaint by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, cites Bankman-Fried's admitted contributions of "dark" money to Republican election efforts during the 2022 primary season.
Comments / 0