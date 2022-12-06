ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Basketball Scratches Out Two Tough Wins At Davis County

Two tough, gritty wins for the Knoxville Basketball Squads in Bloomfield on Friday night as the girls won 61-56 while the boys outgunned Davis County 80-75 heard live on kniakrls.com KNIA3. In the girls game, the Panthers were playing shorthanded due to injuries but the big three of Emma Dunkin, Hannah Dunkin, and Brittany Bacorn after a slow start helped Knoxville to a 34-32 halftime lead. That was when Natalie Collins came and she hit three huge three point shots to keep Knoxville afloat.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Basketball Teams Sweep Oskaloosa

The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams swept Little Hawkeye Conference rival Oskaloosa Friday night at home, the girls winning 47-40 and the boys dominating 63-36 in a doubleheader heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians girls were in a battle the entire contest, the score tied at 13 after...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Another Doubleheader Split for Pella, Grinnell

Grinnell’s girls picked up their 13th straight victory over Pella, 60-54, while the Dutch boys made it 19 in a row against the Tigers with a suffocating 49-24 decision in a doubleheader heard live on the KRLS2 stream. An early drought caused by several turnovers put Pella’s girls in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Bowlers Fall To Newton, Wrestling Hosts Invitational Today

The Knoxville Bowling Squads fell short to Newton on Friday in Oskaloosa. The boys lost 2930-2385 while the girls were defeated 2692-1802. For the boys Donovan Binns had a high series with a 402 and a high game of 226. The girls were led by Brigette Renard with a high series of 385 and high game of 198. Today the Knoxville Wrestlers will host their own invitational. The Panthers are coming off a championship day last Saturday at Nodaway Valley and will look to keep their winning streak intact, but it will not be easy as Fairfield, Nevada, North Polk and the top JV unit from Southeast Polk will all come to town.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk Runs Away from Pella Christian in Basketball Doubleheader Sweep

The Norwalk and Pella Christian basketball teams met on Eagle Lane Friday night for a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader heard live on 92.1 KRLS, and the Warriors cruised to the sweep with a 60-24 victory in the girls game and a 54-40 win in the boys game. The Norwalk girls...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Van Meter Sweeps Pleasantville in Basketball

The Van Meter Bulldogs swept the Pleasantville Trojans in West Central Activities Conference Basketball action Friday, December 9th. The Trojans, playing at home, lost to the Van Meter girls’ 51-31. Pleasantville trailed 7-4 at the close of the first quarter and 23-15 at halftime. Van Meter put the game away in the fourth by outscoring the Trojans 19 to 6 in the final quarter.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk wrestling and bowling teams compete Saturday

The Norwalk wrestling and bowling teams will all be in action today. The Warrior girls wrestlers travel to Ankeny Centennial for a six-team meet at 9:00 a.m. The boys wrestling team will be in Johnston to compete against a talented 13-team field in the Frank Baltzley Invitational at 10:00 a.m. State-ranked Warrior wrestlers in Class 3A include: Tyler Harper (6th at 106), Donovan Card (6th at 138), Dominic Tigner (8th at 160), and Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (2nd at 285).
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Boys Wrestling Wins Nailbiter, Girls Fall to DCG, Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa

Indianola Basketball Teams Looking to Continue Streak Hosting Oskaloosa. The Indianola boys and girls basketball teams both started 1-0 in Little Hawkeye Conference play after sweeping Newton last Friday, and both teams will attempt to stay unblemished on the season as they host Oskaloosa tonight. The Indians girls played a...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Wrestlers Head to Newton; Bowlers Split with Centerville

It was the first ever dual meet for the Pella girls and a strong night on the mat for the Dutch boys wrestlers as they competed at Newton Tuesday. The Pella girls fell 36-28, while the Dutch boys won both matches against the hosting Cardinals (51-24) and Clarke (54-21). For the girls, it was history for their first ever head-to-head competition, according to Head Coach Adam Hale.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Wrestlers Head To Baxter For A Triangular

The Knoxville Wrestlers head to Baxter for a triangular with the Bolts and North Mahaska tonight. The Panthers are coming off a win at the Nodaway Valley Invitational where they had two champions on the day. Knoxville has also received statewide recognition during the preseason as the Panthers were ranked 13th in the class 2A Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association. Luke Spaur, Andon Trout, and Daniel Gorskikh have all broken out to 5-0 starts on the season. First bouts are scheduled for 5:30.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Busy Week Continues for Pella Athletics Today

Another round of winter sports competitions await the Pella winter sports teams today into Friday. The Pella boys and girls wrestlers are on the road to Newton as the Dutch and Cardinals girls clash with each other and the boys also take on Clarke. JV matches begin at 5:30 p.m. in Newton, followed by the dueling meets with the Dutch and Cardinals boys and girls.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Pin Prairie Wolves in Wrestling Dual

Winning nine matches with bonus points, including five wins by fall, pushed the 10th ranked Central College wrestling team past Nebraska Wesleyan University 48-3 Wednesday night. Colby Tool (sophomore, Reasnor, PCM HS) had the quickest of Central’s four pins, needing just 57 seconds in his 165-pound match. Gage Linahon (junior,...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Warrior wrestlers head to Oskaloosa

The Norwalk boys wrestlers travel to Oskaloosa tonight for their second dual meet of the season. The JV matches will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 6:30. The Warriors lost their opening Little Hawkeye Conference dual last week vs. Dallas Center-Grimes by a score of 44-21. They placed fourth at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls last Saturday.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Melcher-Dallas Basketball Plays SE Warren, Wrestlers Travel To East Union

The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squads will return to their temporary home at Southeast Warren ,but instead of being the home team, they will be the visitors as Melcher-Dallas and Southeast Warren battle in a non-conference basketball double header tonight. The Saint girls are 0-4 on the season and have had to deal with illness the last week but seem to be getting back together. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports Maddy DeJong hopes to be back and she should give the Saints an extra ball handler in addition to Addi Wadle.
MELCHER-DALLAS, IA
kniakrls.com

Trevor James Rus

Memorial Services for Trevor James Rus age 54, of Tracy will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 1:30pm at Riverside Community Church in Knoxville. Visitation will begin at noon Saturday until the service time at the church. Memorial contributions may be designated for the family. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
TRACY, IA
kniakrls.com

Wilomi Dayle Penman

A Celebration of Life Service for Wilomi Dayle Penman will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Northwest Community of Christ Church, 3003 62nd St., Des Moines, IA 50322 with inurnment following in the Lowman’s Cemetery, Runnells, Iowa. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Memorials may be given in her name to Guthrie Grove Retreat Center, 2232 158th Ln, Guthrie Center, IA 50115. Overton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To sign an online condolence, visit www.overtonfunerals.com.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy