The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
10 RB sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 14

The fantasy football regular season is winding down, and it’s more important than ever to start the right guys — including running back sleepers. The fantasy football season goes by fast. You’re fresh out of your August drafts, and by the time you know it, you look up and we’re into December as playoff pushes get more intense. With this being the last regular season week for a lot of teams, it’s crucial to make the right starts. These guys could help you at running back if you’re dealing with injuries or byes.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa

Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
Kyle Shanahan expresses mild regret over 2020 Tom Brady decision

Kyle Shanahan regretted not signing Tom Brady to the 49ers when he was a free agent in 2020. When Tom Brady hit free agency in 2020 after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, there was a question of where he would go. Brady was fresh from a Super Bowl win in the 2018 season; however, his final year in New England left many wondering if the seemingly never-happening decline had begun.
Stetson Bennett addresses Hendon Hooker Heisman controversy

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett spoke on his being selected as a Heisman Trophy finalist over Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be named. The four finalists were revealed in the days prior to the event. Three of the finalists were essentially givens in USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, and TCU’s Max Duggan. But the other player named as a finalist created a bit of controversy in the college football world, and that was Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Jordan Love could throw Packers future into major jeopardy

A Green Bay Packers insider hinted at the team’s worst fear: that a Jordan Love departure could throw the Aaron Rodgers succession plan into disarray. Once Aaron Rodgers committed to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it seemed that it was finally smooth sailing for the often-tumultuous negotiations between Rodgers and the Packers.
Latest Cowboys roster move will only increase Super Bowl chances

The Dallas Cowboys are getting healthier, which only strengthens their chances of contending for the Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys were the final team to meet with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but nothing has transpired yet in terms of a deal. In recent weeks, the Cowboys offense has been on fire, as evidenced last week when they blew out the Indianapolis Colts.
Nick Sirianni reveals pivotal moment that has inspired the 2022 Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the team has a photo of a low moment in the 2021 season on display in the team facility. The Philadelphia Eagles have a simple goal this weekend — win, and they’re in the playoffs. Having the best record in the NFL at 11-1 gives them that chance, but they have to contend with a New York Giants team that despite their roster, are a competitive team. They will have to do so on the road at MetLife Stadium, which is much livelier than in recent years.
