Griner's wife 'overwhelmed' as Russia releases star
Here's the latest after basketball star Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Griner is on a plane to the US. She was arrested in Moscow in February for possessing cannabis oil and later jailed. "I'm just standing here overwhelmed with emotions," her wife, Cherelle, said at the White House earlier.
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
Mohsen Shekari: Iran carries out first execution over protests
Iran has announced the first execution of a protester convicted over the recent anti-government unrest. Mohsen Shekari was hanged on Thursday morning after being found guilty by a Revolutionary Court of "moharebeh" (enmity against God), state media said. He was accused of being a "rioter" who blocked a main road...
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
Nobel Peace Prize: Russian laureate 'told to turn down award'
The Russian co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has said Kremlin authorities told him to turn down the award. Yan Rachinsky, who heads Memorial, said he was told not to accept the prize because the two other co-laureates - a Ukrainian human rights organisation and jailed Belarusian rights defender - were deemed "inappropriate".
Brittney Griner lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia
Ten months after she left the US to play basketball in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner has landed in her home state of Texas. Griner was jailed for carrying cannabis oil at a Moscow airport in February, and was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout on Thursday. She was...
An Indian spiritual leader is urging the world to ‘save soil.’ Experts say he’s not helping
On a clear, bright day in March, a few dozen people gathered in Parliament Square in central London, many of them wearing green T-shirts and carrying signs emblazoned with the words "Save Soil." They were there to see an Indian spiritual leader named Sadhguru, who was about to set off on a 13,000-mile motorcycle journey through Europe, the Middle East, and India in a bid to raise awareness of a growing problem: the widespread loss and degradation of the world's soils.
Putin vows to continue hitting Ukraine's power grid
Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure despite millions being left without electricity or water. "Yes, we do that. But who started it?" the Russian president said at an awards ceremony in the Kremlin. He said that criticism of Russian strikes would "not interfere with our combat...
LIVE: Results from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Votes are being counted in PM Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, a picturesque state tucked in the Himalayas. Early trends show the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is headed for a huge win in Gujarat. In Himachal Pradesh, a neck-and-neck competition is underway between the BJP...
