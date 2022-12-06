The Knoxville Bowling Squads fell short to Newton on Friday in Oskaloosa. The boys lost 2930-2385 while the girls were defeated 2692-1802. For the boys Donovan Binns had a high series with a 402 and a high game of 226. The girls were led by Brigette Renard with a high series of 385 and high game of 198. Today the Knoxville Wrestlers will host their own invitational. The Panthers are coming off a championship day last Saturday at Nodaway Valley and will look to keep their winning streak intact, but it will not be easy as Fairfield, Nevada, North Polk and the top JV unit from Southeast Polk will all come to town.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO