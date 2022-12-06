Read full article on original website
Related
California company hit with $128 million fine over pot gummies
A California pot company has been hit with a $128 million fine for illegally producing millions of cannabis gummies.
Last-minute holiday travel deals to snag this weekend
Save $50 on a warm weather getaway.
San Francisco tech ‘decacorn’ Plaid lays off a fifth of staff
Plaid was valued at over $13 billion last April.
Condé Nast says Central Calif. Coast is on par with Egypt as a travel destination
The Central California Coast has steadily risen as a vacation locale in recent years. The professionals appear to be catching on.
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
Popular UK and NYC sandwich chain Pret a Manger to open 40 California locations
One of the most popular sandwich and coffee shops in the UK is coming to California.
Stock up on discounted COVID tests before your holiday travel
Get a five-pack of rapid tests for cheap.
10 holiday travel hacks to save time and money at the airport
Don't miss these tips on TSA PreCheck, security checkpoint passes and more.
The Daily 12-09-22 SF tech unicorn sees first-ever layoffs, mass exec departures
A San Francisco-based tech 'decacorn' laid off about a fifth of its staff Thursday — alongside the exit of at least three top executives. According to an internal memo, the company laid off 254 employees to “evolve our organizational structure.” Unlike many other tech layoffs of late, the company’s note did not acknowledge broader economic issues as part of the layoffs — and only alluded to outsized growth in recent years. • Report: Parents of disgraced CEO not teaching at Stanford in '23
San Franciscans 'appalled' at New York Times crossword error
It's like saying the LIRR is New York's metro.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0