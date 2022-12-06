Read full article on original website
Chelsea Kiwanis Club Hears from Chelsea PTO Representatives
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Bob Milbrodt for the information in this story.) Last Monday the Chelsea Kiwanis Club heard from Chelsea PTO’s Co-Presidents Jessica Federico and Cheri Szcodronski. The PTO serves Chelsea’s two elementary schools, their students and families. Its mission is to enrich the educational environment.
Chelsea Parks Commission Gets Update on Main Street Park Environmental Conditions
Members of the Chelsea Parks Commission heard from Joe Ziolkowski, representative from the Main Street Park Alliance (MSPA) about all the environmental problems that have been discovered at the site, during the commission’s Dec. 6 meeting. Although MSPA is in a purchase agreement with the current property owner, Magellan...
CDL Announces 2022 Friend and Volunteer of the Year Award Recipients
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Virginia Krueger for the information in this story story.) Chelsea District Library (CDL) staff and volunteers were excited to gather at our annual Volunteer Appreciation Party on Saturday, Dec. 3. At this celebration, CDL honored two individuals who have been particularly generous in their service to the library.
Chelsea Knights of Columbus Council #3092 Celebrates 75th Anniversary
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Joe Yekulis for the information and photos in this story.) St. Louis Guanella Knights of Columbus Council #3092 of Chelsea celebrated its 75th Anniversary with a banquet dinner held at St. Mary Parish following the Christmas Parade in downtown Chelsea on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Chelsea Issues RFP for Public Safety Facilitation Services
The City of Chelsea has issued a request for proposals for its Public Safety Strategic Planning Group facilitation services and set a deadline of Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. for submissions. Click on the link below for a detailed description and directions to submit a proposal.
Recent Obituary: Mary (Berridge) Frisinger
Of Chelsea, formerly of Ann Arbor, age 56, passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at her home. She was born Aug. 25, 1966 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of W. Lloyd and Jeanne (Heckel) Berridge, Jr. Mary grew up in Ann Arbor, graduated from Pioneer High School in 1984,...
Recent Obituary: Leola A. Brennan
Leola A. Brennan, age 89, longtime resident of Chelsea, passed away on Dec. 7, 2022. Leola was born on July 20, 1933 in Lansing, MI to Russell and Lucille (Taylor) Altstaetter. She had lived in the Chelsea area all of her life, graduating from Chelsea High School, Class of 1951....
Chelsea Hospital Earns 2022 Top Teaching Hospital Award
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Von Lozon for the information in this story.) Chelsea Hospital, a joint venture with Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health, was deemed a Top Teaching Hospital in the United States by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that is widely acknowledged as one of the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.
2 Beach Middle School Boys Basketball Teams Log Wins
(Chelsea Update would like to thank Chris Orlandi and Mikal Nelson for the information in this story.) Down 12-8 heading into to the final quarter, the 7th grade blue basketball team closed the game out on 13-3 run to beat Dexter 21-15. The win runs 7 blue to 8-0. There...
