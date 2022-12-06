Read full article on original website
Patricia Ann Freeman-Snyder
On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Tony Dean Sehie
Tony Dean Sehie of El Dorado, KS passed away Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Wichita, KS at 6:19 pm reaching the age of 78. He was born July 22, 1944 in Clay City, Illinois to Tony and Rotha Sehie. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sehie of 57 years. Children-Shannon Sehie and Steven Sehie both of El Dorado, Ks Four Grandchildren: Ashley Ashihi, Christopher Sehie, Cayden Sehie, and Morgan Riley. 8 Great grandchildren: Tylen Ashihi, Talan Ashihi, , Christopher Sehie (JR)Bentley Weber, Aubrey Hise, Ryder Sehie, Easton Riley, and Jaxson Riley. Siblings: Debbie (Gary) Krutsinger of Decatur, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and Nephews. He was Preceded in Death by his parents, sisters Sharon Lagle-Poteet and Linda Kay Ross and Brother Mike Sehie. Tony Graduated from Flora High school in Flora, Ill. in 1964. Once he graduated, he moved to Cushing, ok to work for his uncle Kip, and then began his career at Kerr Mcgee refinery. Tony then met Anne and they were married in 1965. Tony Also Joined the national guard and served his country for 6 years. Tony worked for the pipeline for many years and met many friends there. He never knew a stranger. Tony enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He loved playing cards and was very competitive. Some of the times he loved most were travelling to Illinois and visiting Family. During those visits he challenged his relatives to many hours of playing cards. He loved reading and fulfilled his life-long dream of travelling across the country with his wife, Anne. His most beloved treasure was his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
20 Best Day Trips From Wichita — Places Nearby!
Plan some time in your schedule to visit Wichita. The largest city in Kansas is a great place to stop for any Midwest road trip because of its family-friendly attractions. It bursts with fun family outings, intriguing historical sites, entertainment parks, and delectable restaurants. There is no mystery why the...
Scott Conklin, Well-Known Spokesman for Conklin Cars, Dies at 62
Scott Conklin, the face of Conklin Cars in numerous commercials, has died. He was 62. Conklin passed on Thursday, Dec. 8th at Hospice House in Hutchinson surrounded by family. He took over advertisements for the family’s business in 2005 following his father, Stuart “Joe” Conklin’s, passing. Conklin served in a leadership role for the business for roughly 40 years.
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
TEFAP distribution is Dec. 18
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution is from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the KMS Warehouse at 3401 E. 4th. This program is for low-income people of all ages. TEFAP commodities are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no need to pre-register. You are not allowed to pick up boxes for anyone other than yourself.
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
