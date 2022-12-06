Read full article on original website
Wildcats Take Down Spartans
Richfield came to town on Wednesday ready to hit the mat. The Spartans got the early wins with Monty Christiansen (113) and Derrick Birch (120), who both won by pin. Then, things took a turn for the worst as Richfield took the next six matches. Rogun Sitterud (165) got the Spartans back on track with a win by pin as did Dane Sitterud (175).
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
