Patricia Ann Freeman-Snyder
On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Virgil Howard Kaiser
Virgil Howard Kaiser, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Lakepoint nursing home in Augusta KS. He was born to Henry H. and Anna Kaiser in Durham, KS on January 25, 1931. After graduating from Durham High School, he went to Tech school in Nebraska and then worked for the Santa Fe Railway Company as an apprentice. He joined the U.S. Army Signal Corps in January of 1952 utilizing the Morse code skills learned with the railway and served in the 321st Signal Battalion in Stuttgart Germany until December of 1953. Upon returning to the States, he was employed by the Santa Fe Railway Co. as a Railroad Clerk – Towerman. He was joined in marriage to Betty Anna Druse on June 9, 1956 in Marion KS. They were married for 37 years and were blessed with two children, Kenny Kaiser and Brenda (Kaiser) Einem. Betty passed away on August 26, 1993. Virgil was joined in marriage to Rosalie Meierhoff on March 3, 1994 in Augusta KS. They were married for 28 years. Virgil’s hobbies included gardening, travel, supporting his family and various church activities. He was a life-long member of the Lutheran church and was active in men’s club, Lutheran Layman’s League, softball team, Bible classes, and served for many years as Elder. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Marvin Kaiser, Gary Kaiser, wife Betty. He survived by his wife Rosalie of Augusta; son Kenneth (Karin); daughter Brenda (John) Einem; step daughter Eleetra Meierhoff of Florence KS; step son, Mark Meierhoff of Houston TX; grandchildren Kassidy Krehbiel, Kraemer Kaiser, Kylee Kaiser, Breianna Smith, Jennilee Preece, Noah Meierhoff; and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1500 Cron St, Augusta, KS 67010.
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Tony Dean Sehie
Tony Dean Sehie of El Dorado, KS passed away Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Wichita, KS at 6:19 pm reaching the age of 78. He was born July 22, 1944 in Clay City, Illinois to Tony and Rotha Sehie. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sehie of 57 years. Children-Shannon Sehie and Steven Sehie both of El Dorado, Ks Four Grandchildren: Ashley Ashihi, Christopher Sehie, Cayden Sehie, and Morgan Riley. 8 Great grandchildren: Tylen Ashihi, Talan Ashihi, , Christopher Sehie (JR)Bentley Weber, Aubrey Hise, Ryder Sehie, Easton Riley, and Jaxson Riley. Siblings: Debbie (Gary) Krutsinger of Decatur, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and Nephews. He was Preceded in Death by his parents, sisters Sharon Lagle-Poteet and Linda Kay Ross and Brother Mike Sehie. Tony Graduated from Flora High school in Flora, Ill. in 1964. Once he graduated, he moved to Cushing, ok to work for his uncle Kip, and then began his career at Kerr Mcgee refinery. Tony then met Anne and they were married in 1965. Tony Also Joined the national guard and served his country for 6 years. Tony worked for the pipeline for many years and met many friends there. He never knew a stranger. Tony enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He loved playing cards and was very competitive. Some of the times he loved most were travelling to Illinois and visiting Family. During those visits he challenged his relatives to many hours of playing cards. He loved reading and fulfilled his life-long dream of travelling across the country with his wife, Anne. His most beloved treasure was his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
Lady Broncos wins Remington Basketball Invitational over Belle Plaine
BRAINERD, Kansas—Sisters Emily O’Brien and Kaliegh O’Brien combined for 28 points as seventh-ranked Remington won their own basketball tournament on Friday night. Remington used a massive third quarter to blow by Belle Plaine, 57-38. The win moves Remington to 4-0 on the season. The two sisters provide...
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long
The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Turnovers stop Lady Cat chances at a comeback against Hutch Trinity
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—First half turnover woes were the difference for El Dorado as they dropped a tough one to the Celtics of Hutch Trinity, 40-26. The Lady Cats drop to 0-2 on the season. El Dorado didn’t score their first bucket until midway through the first quarter when freshman Isla...
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Wichita’s Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Alley starred as Rebecca Howe on the popular NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” from 1987 to 1993.
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
