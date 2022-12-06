Tony Dean Sehie of El Dorado, KS passed away Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Wichita, KS at 6:19 pm reaching the age of 78. He was born July 22, 1944 in Clay City, Illinois to Tony and Rotha Sehie. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sehie of 57 years. Children-Shannon Sehie and Steven Sehie both of El Dorado, Ks Four Grandchildren: Ashley Ashihi, Christopher Sehie, Cayden Sehie, and Morgan Riley. 8 Great grandchildren: Tylen Ashihi, Talan Ashihi, , Christopher Sehie (JR)Bentley Weber, Aubrey Hise, Ryder Sehie, Easton Riley, and Jaxson Riley. Siblings: Debbie (Gary) Krutsinger of Decatur, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and Nephews. He was Preceded in Death by his parents, sisters Sharon Lagle-Poteet and Linda Kay Ross and Brother Mike Sehie. Tony Graduated from Flora High school in Flora, Ill. in 1964. Once he graduated, he moved to Cushing, ok to work for his uncle Kip, and then began his career at Kerr Mcgee refinery. Tony then met Anne and they were married in 1965. Tony Also Joined the national guard and served his country for 6 years. Tony worked for the pipeline for many years and met many friends there. He never knew a stranger. Tony enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He loved playing cards and was very competitive. Some of the times he loved most were travelling to Illinois and visiting Family. During those visits he challenged his relatives to many hours of playing cards. He loved reading and fulfilled his life-long dream of travelling across the country with his wife, Anne. His most beloved treasure was his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.

EL DORADO, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO