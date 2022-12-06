On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.

