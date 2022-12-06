Read full article on original website
Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Broncos wins Remington Basketball Invitational over Belle Plaine
BRAINERD, Kansas—Sisters Emily O’Brien and Kaliegh O’Brien combined for 28 points as seventh-ranked Remington won their own basketball tournament on Friday night. Remington used a massive third quarter to blow by Belle Plaine, 57-38. The win moves Remington to 4-0 on the season. The two sisters provide...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Patricia Ann Freeman-Snyder
On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
Comments / 0