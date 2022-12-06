Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.

