Georgia State

The Comeback

Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result

The votes have been cast and Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, lost to Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in their head-to-head runoff election. Still, there’s an aspect of the way the voting shook out that Walker can’t quite believe. Walker’s campaign was a disaster full of lies, controversies, scandals, and just Read more... The post Herschel Walker “absolutely shocked” by election result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
accesswdun.com

Hall County delegation speaks at annual Eggs & Issues breakfast

Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
accesswdun.com

Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free

The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
The Hill

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb,…
accesswdun.com

Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down

Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
accesswdun.com

Pennsylvania panel updates anti-discrimination regulations

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A state panel on Thursday narrowly approved new definitions of sex, religious creed and race in Pennsylvania's anti-discrimination regulations, with three members appointed by Democrats in favor and two Republican appointees voting no. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission signed off on the set of definitions...
accesswdun.com

Forsyth County names McKee next county manager

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Friday named David McKee as the next county manager following the departure of current County Manager Kevin Tanner. McKee was previously named one of two finalists for the position. The announcement came in a special called work session on Friday. McKee, who has...
accesswdun.com

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor...
Margaret Minnicks

Recent polls predict if the Georgia runoff winner will be Walker or Warnock

Herschel Walker and Raphael WarnoockPhoto byGetty Images. With just days to go before the Georgia runoff, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia has a slight edge in two new polls in a very tight race against Republican candidate Herschel Walker. The December 6 runoff is scheduled because neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the votes during the November 8 midterm election. The runoff election is expected to be very close again, according to two newly published polls from Emerson College and SurveyUSA.
accesswdun.com

Drug-Free Hall hosts fentanyl awareness community forum

The Partnership for a Drug-Free Hall hosted two Fight Against Fentanyl forums on December 8 at Gainesville High School to create awareness about drug use. The first forum was for students only and was held inside the Student Activity Center from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Over 400 hundred students attended the forum according to City of Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish. The second forum was held in The Hub and was open to all community members from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com

Velma Lewis

Velma Lewis, age 92, of Cleveland, Georgia (formerly of Griffin, Georgia), passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Lewis was born on April 27, 1930, in Pike County Georgia. She was the daughter of the late John Samuel Jones and Katie Bridges Jones Self. In addition...
accesswdun.com

Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant

The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
