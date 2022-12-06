Read full article on original website
A.W. McVay, Jr.
A.W. McVay, Jr., 100, of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. A.W. was born on October 16, 1922 in Beggs, OK to A.W., Sr. and Ruth (Hayes) McVay. He graduated from High School in Cushing, OK and attended Phillips University in Enid, OK as a music major. A.W. was inducted in the Army in 1942, serving in North Africa (Casablanca) in the 85th division, Custer Division 5th Army. He then went on to Italy (Naples, Florence, and Rome), then into Austria as the war ended in 1945. After the service A.W. worked on the job training in a dry cleaning plant in El Reno, OK for two years. In 1947, he and his wife, Helen purchased McVay Cleaners in Augusta, KS. They owned and operated the plant for 44 years. A.W. was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Helen Rose; and son, A.W. McVay, III. He is survived by: daughter, Connie Bourget and husband Bruce; 7 grandchildren, Rocky Bourget (Jaycee), Kyle Bourget (Jessica), Lindsay Garcia (Paolo), Aaron Bourget (Krystal), Natalie Pierron (Scott), Mark McVay, and Lynn McVay (Claudia); and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Midian Plane of Mercy 130 N. Topeka Wichita, Kansas 67202 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Tony Dean Sehie
Tony Dean Sehie of El Dorado, KS passed away Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Wichita, KS at 6:19 pm reaching the age of 78. He was born July 22, 1944 in Clay City, Illinois to Tony and Rotha Sehie. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sehie of 57 years. Children-Shannon Sehie and Steven Sehie both of El Dorado, Ks Four Grandchildren: Ashley Ashihi, Christopher Sehie, Cayden Sehie, and Morgan Riley. 8 Great grandchildren: Tylen Ashihi, Talan Ashihi, , Christopher Sehie (JR)Bentley Weber, Aubrey Hise, Ryder Sehie, Easton Riley, and Jaxson Riley. Siblings: Debbie (Gary) Krutsinger of Decatur, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and Nephews. He was Preceded in Death by his parents, sisters Sharon Lagle-Poteet and Linda Kay Ross and Brother Mike Sehie. Tony Graduated from Flora High school in Flora, Ill. in 1964. Once he graduated, he moved to Cushing, ok to work for his uncle Kip, and then began his career at Kerr Mcgee refinery. Tony then met Anne and they were married in 1965. Tony Also Joined the national guard and served his country for 6 years. Tony worked for the pipeline for many years and met many friends there. He never knew a stranger. Tony enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He loved playing cards and was very competitive. Some of the times he loved most were travelling to Illinois and visiting Family. During those visits he challenged his relatives to many hours of playing cards. He loved reading and fulfilled his life-long dream of travelling across the country with his wife, Anne. His most beloved treasure was his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
One dead in motorcycle crash south of Wichita
Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are working a crash south of Wichita where one person has died.
Turnovers stop Lady Cat chances at a comeback against Hutch Trinity
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—First half turnover woes were the difference for El Dorado as they dropped a tough one to the Celtics of Hutch Trinity, 40-26. The Lady Cats drop to 0-2 on the season. El Dorado didn’t score their first bucket until midway through the first quarter when freshman Isla...
Lady Broncos wins Remington Basketball Invitational over Belle Plaine
BRAINERD, Kansas—Sisters Emily O’Brien and Kaliegh O’Brien combined for 28 points as seventh-ranked Remington won their own basketball tournament on Friday night. Remington used a massive third quarter to blow by Belle Plaine, 57-38. The win moves Remington to 4-0 on the season. The two sisters provide...
Man dies in Wichita house fire
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Second half comeback by El Dorado boys falls short against Hutch Trinity in Cardinal Classic
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—Logan Garner did everything he could to make up for the loss of senior LJ Berkstresser. The junior finished with 29 points as Berkstresser is out with a knee injury and helped the Wildcats overcome a 16-point first half deficit against Hutch Trinity on Thursday night. However, the...
Wichita is the only city in Kansas — and one of 19 nationwide — to receive this honor
The designation comes from the National Park Service.
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
1 critically injured in early-morning crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was critically injured in a crash in the 2300 block of N. Market early Friday morning. The crash happened at around midnight and shut down the area. There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash or information about the victim. Copyright...
Wichita: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Wichita, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Wichita Kansas. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family vacation, Wichita Kansas has many attractions to offer. You will find museums, parks, and zoos. The city is also known for its restaurants and entertainment. The Mid-America All-Indian Museum is a...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested.
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Lady Cats drop tough games
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—First half turnover woes were the difference for El Dorado as they dropped a tough one to the Celtics of Hutch Trinity, 40-26. The Lady Cats drop to 0-2 on the season. El Dorado didn’t score their first bucket until midway through the first quarter when freshman Isla Nesmith scored on a layup to bring El Dorado within 6-2. From there, Hutch Trinity’s Azul Maciel would drain a three right before the end of the quarter to put the Celts up 9-2.
Kansas game wardens warn of coyotes heading into town
Kansas Wildlife & Parks game wardens are warning the public of coyotes heading into towns across the state.
