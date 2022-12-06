Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.

