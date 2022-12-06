Read full article on original website
The Cotton Candy Burrito filled with ice cream at Doughmaha
A new restaurant has opened inside Towne West Square called Doughmaha and they are home to the cotton candy burrito. Technically, they are home to more than just that. Doughmaha is two restaurant concepts in one. They specialize in Greek foods and desserts. ===========. 4600 W Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS...
Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast
This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
LCC Pastor Open House
The Leon Christian Church has recently welcomed a new pastor into the community, Pastor Kevin Bayless. Kevin and his wife JoRae are excited to be a part of the Leon community. They are inviting all church members to drop by for a Christmas open house at the church parsonage at 515 N Olive Street in Leon on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 P.M. This will be a come and go reception with Christmas treats and drinks. They couple is anxious to have folks into their home and join them in fellowship.
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting
The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
Visiting Da Chicken Shak & More after a random person’s bad review
Did you know the south side Da Chicken Shak & More has reopened at 1112 W. 31st St. South? A lot has changed since I last stopped by this location. It’s probably been over a year. Since the passing of owner Tim Granger, the family decided to sell to a new owner, who recently took over. With new owners, there was a complete renovation of the store, so I decided to swing by for a particular reason.
It’s About Our Youth
El Dorado Working on Wellness (E-WOW) will hold a Summit on December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Butler Community College in the Cliord Stone Room. summit will oer a review of programs E-WOW has provided to date. Suzie Locke, Attorney with Adams Jones Law Firm, P.A., will moderate the discussion to discuss the mental and physical health of youth in the community.
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
Negotiations underway to sell Emporia Country Club to local ownership group
The future of the Emporia Country Club is apparently in the process of adding a new chapter. Negotiations are underway to sell the property to an ownership group led by Skip Evans after a shareholder meeting late last month. Shareholders also considered a proposal from Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco before moving forward with the Evans-led group.
Wichita’s down another restaurant, but not for long
The Mexican restaurant at 784 N. West Street, Don Tortaco Mexican Food, has quietly closed. They originally opened in 2021, taking over the Krab Kingz Seafood space. What some people may forget, is Don Tortaco originally started as a food truck. While they have closed their space, they have been...
Baby chimp at Sedgwick County Zoo meets daddy chimp
Kucheza, a baby chimpanzee born at the Sedgwick County Zoo last month, met his dad Wednesday.
A.W. McVay, Jr.
A.W. McVay, Jr., 100, of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. A.W. was born on October 16, 1922 in Beggs, OK to A.W., Sr. and Ruth (Hayes) McVay. He graduated from High School in Cushing, OK and attended Phillips University in Enid, OK as a music major. A.W. was inducted in the Army in 1942, serving in North Africa (Casablanca) in the 85th division, Custer Division 5th Army. He then went on to Italy (Naples, Florence, and Rome), then into Austria as the war ended in 1945. After the service A.W. worked on the job training in a dry cleaning plant in El Reno, OK for two years. In 1947, he and his wife, Helen purchased McVay Cleaners in Augusta, KS. They owned and operated the plant for 44 years. A.W. was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Helen Rose; and son, A.W. McVay, III. He is survived by: daughter, Connie Bourget and husband Bruce; 7 grandchildren, Rocky Bourget (Jaycee), Kyle Bourget (Jessica), Lindsay Garcia (Paolo), Aaron Bourget (Krystal), Natalie Pierron (Scott), Mark McVay, and Lynn McVay (Claudia); and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Midian Plane of Mercy 130 N. Topeka Wichita, Kansas 67202 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Decision Pushed Back on Fredonia Solar Farm Project, Special Meeting Friday
No decision has been made yet on the proposed Fredonia Solar Farm project. The Fredonia City Commission voted to table their decision on the project until their next scheduled meeting on December 21st. A special meeting will be held tomorrow at 4 p.m. in city hall to discuss the project further. Mayor Bob McKenney says he feels like the city is being rushed to make a decision.
