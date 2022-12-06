Read full article on original website
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
LCC Pastor Open House
The Leon Christian Church has recently welcomed a new pastor into the community, Pastor Kevin Bayless. Kevin and his wife JoRae are excited to be a part of the Leon community. They are inviting all church members to drop by for a Christmas open house at the church parsonage at 515 N Olive Street in Leon on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 P.M. This will be a come and go reception with Christmas treats and drinks. They couple is anxious to have folks into their home and join them in fellowship.
It’s About Our Youth
El Dorado Working on Wellness (E-WOW) will hold a Summit on December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Butler Community College in the Cliord Stone Room. summit will oer a review of programs E-WOW has provided to date. Suzie Locke, Attorney with Adams Jones Law Firm, P.A., will moderate the discussion to discuss the mental and physical health of youth in the community.
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
Tony Dean Sehie
Tony Dean Sehie of El Dorado, KS passed away Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022 in Wichita, KS at 6:19 pm reaching the age of 78. He was born July 22, 1944 in Clay City, Illinois to Tony and Rotha Sehie. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sehie of 57 years. Children-Shannon Sehie and Steven Sehie both of El Dorado, Ks Four Grandchildren: Ashley Ashihi, Christopher Sehie, Cayden Sehie, and Morgan Riley. 8 Great grandchildren: Tylen Ashihi, Talan Ashihi, , Christopher Sehie (JR)Bentley Weber, Aubrey Hise, Ryder Sehie, Easton Riley, and Jaxson Riley. Siblings: Debbie (Gary) Krutsinger of Decatur, Illinois, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and Nephews. He was Preceded in Death by his parents, sisters Sharon Lagle-Poteet and Linda Kay Ross and Brother Mike Sehie. Tony Graduated from Flora High school in Flora, Ill. in 1964. Once he graduated, he moved to Cushing, ok to work for his uncle Kip, and then began his career at Kerr Mcgee refinery. Tony then met Anne and they were married in 1965. Tony Also Joined the national guard and served his country for 6 years. Tony worked for the pipeline for many years and met many friends there. He never knew a stranger. Tony enjoyed golfing with his buddies. He loved playing cards and was very competitive. Some of the times he loved most were travelling to Illinois and visiting Family. During those visits he challenged his relatives to many hours of playing cards. He loved reading and fulfilled his life-long dream of travelling across the country with his wife, Anne. His most beloved treasure was his family. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.
A.W. McVay, Jr.
A.W. McVay, Jr., 100, of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022. Service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. A.W. was born on October 16, 1922 in Beggs, OK to A.W., Sr. and Ruth (Hayes) McVay. He graduated from High School in Cushing, OK and attended Phillips University in Enid, OK as a music major. A.W. was inducted in the Army in 1942, serving in North Africa (Casablanca) in the 85th division, Custer Division 5th Army. He then went on to Italy (Naples, Florence, and Rome), then into Austria as the war ended in 1945. After the service A.W. worked on the job training in a dry cleaning plant in El Reno, OK for two years. In 1947, he and his wife, Helen purchased McVay Cleaners in Augusta, KS. They owned and operated the plant for 44 years. A.W. was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Helen Rose; and son, A.W. McVay, III. He is survived by: daughter, Connie Bourget and husband Bruce; 7 grandchildren, Rocky Bourget (Jaycee), Kyle Bourget (Jessica), Lindsay Garcia (Paolo), Aaron Bourget (Krystal), Natalie Pierron (Scott), Mark McVay, and Lynn McVay (Claudia); and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Midian Plane of Mercy 130 N. Topeka Wichita, Kansas 67202 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Virgil Howard Kaiser
Virgil Howard Kaiser, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Lakepoint nursing home in Augusta KS. He was born to Henry H. and Anna Kaiser in Durham, KS on January 25, 1931. After graduating from Durham High School, he went to Tech school in Nebraska and then worked for the Santa Fe Railway Company as an apprentice. He joined the U.S. Army Signal Corps in January of 1952 utilizing the Morse code skills learned with the railway and served in the 321st Signal Battalion in Stuttgart Germany until December of 1953. Upon returning to the States, he was employed by the Santa Fe Railway Co. as a Railroad Clerk – Towerman. He was joined in marriage to Betty Anna Druse on June 9, 1956 in Marion KS. They were married for 37 years and were blessed with two children, Kenny Kaiser and Brenda (Kaiser) Einem. Betty passed away on August 26, 1993. Virgil was joined in marriage to Rosalie Meierhoff on March 3, 1994 in Augusta KS. They were married for 28 years. Virgil’s hobbies included gardening, travel, supporting his family and various church activities. He was a life-long member of the Lutheran church and was active in men’s club, Lutheran Layman’s League, softball team, Bible classes, and served for many years as Elder. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Marvin Kaiser, Gary Kaiser, wife Betty. He survived by his wife Rosalie of Augusta; son Kenneth (Karin); daughter Brenda (John) Einem; step daughter Eleetra Meierhoff of Florence KS; step son, Mark Meierhoff of Houston TX; grandchildren Kassidy Krehbiel, Kraemer Kaiser, Kylee Kaiser, Breianna Smith, Jennilee Preece, Noah Meierhoff; and 5 great grandchildren. Visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Service 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta, KS. Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 1500 Cron St, Augusta, KS 67010.
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Patricia Ann Freeman-Snyder
On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.
Turnovers stop Lady Cat chances at a comeback against Hutch Trinity
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—First half turnover woes were the difference for El Dorado as they dropped a tough one to the Celtics of Hutch Trinity, 40-26. The Lady Cats drop to 0-2 on the season. El Dorado didn’t score their first bucket until midway through the first quarter when freshman Isla...
Lady Broncos wins Remington Basketball Invitational over Belle Plaine
BRAINERD, Kansas—Sisters Emily O’Brien and Kaliegh O’Brien combined for 28 points as seventh-ranked Remington won their own basketball tournament on Friday night. Remington used a massive third quarter to blow by Belle Plaine, 57-38. The win moves Remington to 4-0 on the season. The two sisters provide...
Slow start stops El Dorado boys
Second half comeback by El Dorado boys falls short against Hutch Trinity in Cardinal Classic
HUTCHINSON, Kansas—Logan Garner did everything he could to make up for the loss of senior LJ Berkstresser. The junior finished with 29 points as Berkstresser is out with a knee injury and helped the Wildcats overcome a 16-point first half deficit against Hutch Trinity on Thursday night. However, the...
