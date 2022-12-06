The final Carbon County Employee of the Month for 2022 was announced on Wednesday evening as Elaine Gurule of the custodial department. Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne presented this recognition during the commission meeting that evening, stating that Gurule has been employed with the county since March. Payne said that she personally wanted to thank Gurule for being very social and always making her laugh.

