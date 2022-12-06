Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Wichita’s best drive-by Christmas light displays in 2022
Here’s a guide to some of Wichita’s best light drive-by light displays, including several nominated this year by readers. Know of one worth seeing that’s not on the list? Email jgreen@wichitaeagle.com, and we’ll add it. The Marshall Family Christmas Lights, 620 N. Stratford Lane, near Central...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
KVOE
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is ready to bring music to the community with its 7th Annual Christmas Serenade
The 7th Annual Christmas Serenade of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is ready to share with the community a night full of holiday music this Friday. This year the Christmas Serenade will present music, poetry, and also activities for children. Father Marc McDonald says this event is a way of giving back to the community.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
LCC Pastor Open House
The Leon Christian Church has recently welcomed a new pastor into the community, Pastor Kevin Bayless. Kevin and his wife JoRae are excited to be a part of the Leon community. They are inviting all church members to drop by for a Christmas open house at the church parsonage at 515 N Olive Street in Leon on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 P.M. This will be a come and go reception with Christmas treats and drinks. They couple is anxious to have folks into their home and join them in fellowship.
wichitabyeb.com
The Cotton Candy Burrito filled with ice cream at Doughmaha
A new restaurant has opened inside Towne West Square called Doughmaha and they are home to the cotton candy burrito. Technically, they are home to more than just that. Doughmaha is two restaurant concepts in one. They specialize in Greek foods and desserts. ===========. 4600 W Kellogg Dr., Wichita, KS...
wichitabyeb.com
Trying Braum’s Big Country Breakfast
This is an impromptu blog (as is 90% of what I write). One of the kids was craving the cappuccino chunky chocolate ice cream from Braum’s. There just happened to be a sale on the ice cream, 2 packs for $7. So, I dropped by to pick up a couple.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
Starlite Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022
Starlite Drive-In has announced this weekend, Dec. 9 and 10, will be their final weekend of 2022 season.
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
Parkland sale to Ruffin’s Hyatt hotel is the right way to do city business | Opinion
Unlike many previous park deals, Wichita’s getting a fair price and benefits from this transaction.
KWCH.com
Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
Man dies in Wichita house fire
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
Owner traps intruder in Wichita winery. But there was a lot of damage before police arrived
“As a small business, we run on very lean margins ... We just appreciate the community support at this time,” the owner of Jenny Dawn Cellars said.
Emporia gazette.com
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
Derby man, 18, killed when SUV hits motorcycle at 39th and Rock Road intersection
Brandon Koziar was driving a motorcycle northbound on Rock Road when he was struck by a Cadillac SUV around 10:17 p.m., authorities said.
