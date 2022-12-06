Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Kurt Alan Fritzler
Kurt Alan Fritzler, 66, of El Dorado, passed away at home surrounded by his son’s on December 2, 2022. Kurt was born to Mel and Virginia (Cook) Fritzler on February 16, 1956, the youngest of three children. From a very young age he enjoyed participating and excelling in all sports. He was a junior Olympian in discus, shot put and wrestling. He loved nature and being outdoors, golfing, gardening, hunting, fishing, boating, motorcycles and rock n’ roll. Kurt graduated from El Dorado High School, Class of 1974. He worked 33 years, primarily as an Operator A for the Cat and Coker units for the Getty/Texaco/Holly Frontier Refinery. Kurts’ greatest joy was his sons Michael (Emily) Fritzler of Little Rock and Kyle (Lauren) Fritzler of Wichita, and being “Papa Kurt” to grandchildren Brinnley, Brooks, Kate and Blair. In addition to these, he is survived by brother, Gary (Janie) Fritzler of Marion and sister Dania (Garry) Crawford of El dorado, his kissing cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Virginia Fritzler and Mel and Ruby Fritzler. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 7 at 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home with private burial following at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kurt’s name may be directed to SBAMH Cancer Center Foundation, 720 W. Central, El Dorado, KS 67042. The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, the staff and volunteers of the Cancer Center and the Interim Hospice staff for the compassionate and loving care of Kurt. Please sign Kurt’s online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Patricia Ann Freeman-Snyder
On the 8th of December, 2022 Pat passed away at the age of 76 in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on October 28, 1946 in Seneca, Kansas to John Arthur. Snyder and Donna Lee (Bradley) Snyder. After living with her parents in several towns in Kansas and Oregon she moved to Arkansas City, Kansas in her teens where she completed high school. After attending Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, Kansas, she married John Freeman in 1962. Pat had a successful career in book publishing and museum administration in New York City in the 1960’s and early 1970’s. After their daughter Jesse’s birth Pat became a full time homemaker at the family’s residences in Yates Center, Kansas and Earlton, Kansas.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County 4H Photography on Display at KSU
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Two award-winning photographs taken by Butler County 4-H members have been chosen for display in the offices of the Kansas State University dean of agriculture and the office of the Kansas State University president in Manhattan. Twelve-year-old Ella Amend’s, (Whitewater), photo of icicles on a wooden...
KWCH.com
Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As fans across the U.S. and beyond mourn the death of Wichita native and Hollywood actress Kristie Alley, 12 News looked back at her presence in the city where she grew up. Wichitans had the chance to meet Alley at restaurants and shops around town, or at Wichita State University home basketball games inside Charles Koch Arena.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Leadership Butler Class of 2023
Leadership Butler, Inc. is accepting applications for their 2023 Adult Leadership Butler Class. Leadership Butler, Inc, is a non-pro_t organization that helps individuals in Butler County learn more about their community’s civic challenges and how they can get involved with the process of making a dierence. organization has three programs: the Adult program, the Youth program, and the Alumni Association.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Santa in the Sky
Did you know that Old Saint Nicholas was a bit of a dare devil? You might’ve spotted him Saturday afternoon perusing the city in something other than a sleigh. Santa was spotted taking his annual motorized paraglide around Augusta on Dec. 3. He is a good friend of Kevin William and enjoys borrowing his gear each year to wave to all the kids around the city. holidays are a busy season so he had to get right back to work after his _ight. We’ll see you soon, Santa!
mhshighlife.com
Let’s Light This Place Up!
Tis The season to be merry and bright. It’s time to put up those Christmas lights and go see some lights. To get into the Christmas season let’s list all the good Christmas light displays this holiday season. The first place is Botanica, The Wichita Gardens in Wichita, Kansas. This place is beautiful during the day, but at night when it really glows is amazing. You walk through a tunnel of lights that flash different colors. When you walk around the garden/s trees, signs and animals, they are all lit up. You walk through and look at all the different lights.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
LCC Pastor Open House
The Leon Christian Church has recently welcomed a new pastor into the community, Pastor Kevin Bayless. Kevin and his wife JoRae are excited to be a part of the Leon community. They are inviting all church members to drop by for a Christmas open house at the church parsonage at 515 N Olive Street in Leon on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 6-8 P.M. This will be a come and go reception with Christmas treats and drinks. They couple is anxious to have folks into their home and join them in fellowship.
Kansas community welcomes home boy from battling brain cancer
The Kansas community welcomed home 3-year-old Nash from battling brain cancer Wednesday.
TMZ.com
Kansas H.S. Students Allegedly Yell N-Word, Bring Black Doll To Game, Schools Investigating
Two Kansas high schools say they've launched an investigation after several students at a recent basketball game allegedly yelled the n-word -- while waving around a Black doll. The incident went down Saturday -- when the Topeka H.S. boys basketball team took on Valley Center H.S. in Valley Center, KS.
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
KWCH.com
Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
It’s About Our Youth
El Dorado Working on Wellness (E-WOW) will hold a Summit on December 13th at 7:00 p.m. at the Butler Community College in the Cliord Stone Room. summit will oer a review of programs E-WOW has provided to date. Suzie Locke, Attorney with Adams Jones Law Firm, P.A., will moderate the discussion to discuss the mental and physical health of youth in the community.
kfdi.com
Groundbreaking held for new Wichita police substation
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for a new Patrol East substation for the Wichita police department. The facility is being constructed at Lincoln and Pinecrest, and it will replace the current facility at Kellogg and Edgemoor. City Council member Mike Hoheisel said the police department has far outgrown the...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lady Broncos wins Remington Basketball Invitational over Belle Plaine
BRAINERD, Kansas—Sisters Emily O’Brien and Kaliegh O’Brien combined for 28 points as seventh-ranked Remington won their own basketball tournament on Friday night. Remington used a massive third quarter to blow by Belle Plaine, 57-38. The win moves Remington to 4-0 on the season. The two sisters provide...
Of pumpkins and peeps: A few thoughts on Kirstie Alley and what she meant to Wichita
The star of “Cheers” and “Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan” never lost her connection to her hometown | Opinion
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
KWCH.com
Kirstie Alley death further raises awareness about colon cancer, importance of screenings
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirmation that actress and Wichita native Kirstie Alley died after a short battle with colon cancer is raising awareness about the disease. Alley received treatment, but died Monday at the age of 71. Data from the American Cancer Society shows more than 52,000 people are expected...
Starlite Drive-In announces final weekend of 2022
Starlite Drive-In has announced this weekend, Dec. 9 and 10, will be their final weekend of 2022 season.
Man dies in Wichita house fire
The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
