Related
Highlands School Merger Story Shared With Statewide Audience
The creation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools was highlighted during the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual convention in Williamsburg. More than 1,000 school board members, superintendents, and other school officials attended the convention from Nov. 16-18. In many years, representatives from each Virginia school division attend. At the request of the VSBA, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools representatives gave a presentation on the July 1, 2022, merger of Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools. The merger created Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. In their presentation titled “Putting the Unity Back in Community,” the AHPS representatives gave an overview of...
Metro News
Fire damages Pilgrim’s Pride facility in Hardy County
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A spectacular fire at the Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Moorefield was contained to the facility’s boiler room and was quickly brought under control by the Moorefield Fire Department early Tuesday morning. Fire departments from Hardy, Grant, and Hampshire County responded to the fire at...
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing man found dead in Augusta Co. river
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of Martin “Marty” Eugene Lampkin Sr. was found Monday morning in the river behind Old Tower Ln in Waynesboro, according to the Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office. Lampkin was reported missing Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office was joined by Augusta Co. Fire and...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
WDBJ7.com
Plea agreement set in case of fatal Buena Vista explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Prosecutors and the defense have reached a plea agreement in the case of a man accused of involuntary manslaughter after an explosion that killed four people. A plea hearing will be scheduled in the case of Phillip Westmoreland, according to his attorney, Rob Dean. A...
19-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on I-81, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one death and one injury in Rockingham County.
Local schools lock down after “hoax” school shooting calls
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – 9-1-1 centers across the Mountain State received hoax phone calls Wednesday, December 7, 2022, claiming an active shooter situation was occurring inside local schools. Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer counties were among the 13 counties across the state to receive hoax phone calls claiming an active shooter was inside a school Wednesday […]
q101online.com
Standoff Ends Peacefully
MOUNT JACKSON, Va – A Timberville man is in custody following a 19-hour standoff with Shenandoah County authorities and Virginia State Police. Sheriff Tim Carter reported in news release that at around 6:30 Tuesday evening, deputies responded to Perry Trailer Park Road in Mount Jackson for a report of a wanted person.
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
Virginia man stopped trying to bring handgun onto flight at RIC
An Augusta County, Virginia man was cited by the police after Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport caught him with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag Dec. 1. TSA officers stopped the man, a resident of Swoope, Virginia, when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the...
Green Bank Telescope unlocks ‘burping’ supermassive black hole’s secrets
A recent discovery about mysterious radio bubbles surrounding a supermassive black hole using West Virginia's Green Bank Telescope (GBT) has scientists excited.
NBC 29 News
Teen charged in fatal Rockingham County crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Harrisonburg teenager is now facing charges in connection with a fatal crash back in August. The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday, December 6, that 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, DUI maiming, child endangerment, underage possession of alcohol, driving on a suspended license, and failure to wear a seatbelt.
theriver953.com
VSP arrest an under age drinker involved in a fatal accident
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email the arrest of an under age drinker that was involved in a fatal accident in Rockingham County. On Dec. 1 18-year-old Colton S. Trumbo of Harrisonburg was charged by VSP in an accident on North Mountain Road. Trumbo was taken into custody...
WHSV
VSP charging teen in fatal August crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have charged Colton S. Trumbo, 18, of Harrisonburg, Va., in connection with a fatal crash back in August in Rockingham County. The charges come from a crash along North Mountain Road in Rockingham County around 7 p.m. August 23. According...
18-year-old charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly single-vehicle crash Rockingham County
Virginia State Police have arrested and charged the driver in a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of another teen in Rockingham County north of Harrisonburg.
Augusta Free Press
Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81
A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
