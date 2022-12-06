The creation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools was highlighted during the Virginia School Boards Association’s annual convention in Williamsburg. More than 1,000 school board members, superintendents, and other school officials attended the convention from Nov. 16-18. In many years, representatives from each Virginia school division attend. At the request of the VSBA, Alleghany Highlands Public Schools representatives gave a presentation on the July 1, 2022, merger of Alleghany County Public Schools and Covington City Public Schools. The merger created Alleghany Highlands Public Schools. In their presentation titled “Putting the Unity Back in Community,” the AHPS representatives gave an overview of...

