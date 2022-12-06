Read full article on original website
Related
southwestarkansasradio.com
Warrant executed; arrest made in Mineral Springs
On Monday, December 5th, agents with the 9th West Judicial Drug Task Force, Howard County Sheriff Office, and the Mineral Springs Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence at the 200 block of West Springs Street in Mineral Springs. It’s been reported that officers seized over 18 grams...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Amity man arrested on warrants; additional drug charges added
On September 23rd, Chief Michael Lesher of the Glenwood Police Department reportedly observed a male that had a felony warrant through Pike County and a Misdemeanor warrant through Glenwood Police Department. Lesher confirmed the identity of the suspect as 45 year old Michael S. Crail Jr. of Amity. Crail was...
East Texas teen sentenced for murder of fellow high school student
A Texarkana teenager convicted in the murder of a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana porch pirate caught on camera
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman in Texarkana is charged with theft after a door camera captured footage of someone stealing packages from her neighbor. A local woman called the Texarkana Police Department Tuesday afternoon when she witnessed someone on her doorbell camera taking several packages off her front porch. She was not home at the time.
KSLA
Texarkana man arrested on murder charge
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Kayla M. Stephens (nee Vanhoutan) was reported missing on Dec. 6.
Authorities are continuing to seek the public’s assistance in locating a Sevier County woman reported missing this week. According to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, authorities and family members are searching for 40-year-old Kayla M. Stephens, maiden-name Vanhoutan. According to a report taken by the Sheriff’s Office from members of her family, Stephens was last seen in a 2003 black Chevrolet pickup truck bearing Arkansas tag USAJDD on Oct. 30 in Horatio.
southwestarkansasradio.com
Missing person in Pike County.
Chief Deputy Wayne Epperly of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office stated family members reported Gerald Gentry of Antoine was last seen wearing a coat with a light colored shirt with blue jeans and he also wears glasses. Gentry may be driving a tan 2000 Dodge Pickup. The family of...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD UPDATE: Victim in Stateline Homicide Identified as 26 year old Man
The Texarkana Arkansas Police identify the victim in the overnight shooting death at EZ Mart on Stateline and E. 49th Street as Joseph Ross, 26. If you have any information that may help please contact TAPD at (903) 798-3154. Here are more details from the early morning shooting at EZ...
hopeprescott.com
3 Vehicle Accident on US 67 Near Sale Barn in Hope
At least two people were injured in a three vehicle accident on US 67 west in Hope in front of the sale barn around 5:30pm Tuesday. Hope Firemen had to use extrication tools to free one driver who appeared alert during the rescue. Personnel were on hand from the Hope Police, Hope Fire Department, Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department, Southeast VFD, Arkansas State Police, and Pafford.
KSLA
2 men killed in less than 24 hours in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Two shootings claimed two men’s lives in less than 24 hours in Texarkana, Ark. Police were called to the 2000 block of East 24th Street about 3:28 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. There they found that 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam had been shot. He was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Former Arkansas teacher arrested, accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
A former Mena High School teacher is now in a Polk County jail facing charges of sexual assault following an investigation in allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with a student.
southwestarkansasradio.com
November Weather summary
In November, the City of Nashville received over 5.5 inches of rain. The largest single day rainfall amount was measured on November 5th, when 1.34 inches of rain fell in the area. 63 was the average high temperature in November, while 40 was the average low. Nashville saw temperatures reach...
southwestarkansasradio.com
3 of Nashville’s 4 campuses earn ‘Beating the Odds’ awards
The Office of Education Policy (OEP) at the University of Arkansas recently announced their “Beating the Odds” awards. Beating the Odds award winners serve a population where at least 66% of students face economic challenges and where the students are demonstrating the highest levels of academic growth. Assistant...
southwestarkansasradio.com
Nashville Bankers Classic starts Monday
Next week, the Nashville Athletic Department will host the annual Bankers Classic at Scrapper Arena. Eight girls’ teams and seven boys’ teams will be competing for a chance to be the 2022 Nashville Bankers Classic champs. Nashville boys head basketball coach Aaron Worthen mention how many people it...
Comments / 0