TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A man wanted for murder in Texarkana has now been captured. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 6 just before 11 a.m. that Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, is now in custody. He’s facing a charge of first-degree murder. The warrant for his arrest was issued Monday, and was the department’s second in less than 24 hours.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO