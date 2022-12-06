Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
What exactly is the ACC? And what do they do for the Dayton, Ohio community?Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
Dayton Holiday Festival continues to celebrate 50th anniversary all month long
DAYTON — The 50th Dayton Holiday Festival will continue to offer family-friendly events all through December. PHOTOS: Dayton Holiday Festival continues to celebrate 50th anniversary all month long. Downtown Jingle Lights. The annual holiday festival features an interactive light show that is set to music, which can be found...
Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists
Salar Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a Holiday Wine Tasting in partnership with Wine Trends Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: ‘Crayons to Classrooms’ needs warehouse space!
Crayons to Classrooms is the wonderful organization that gathers and distributes school supplies at no cost to teachers in the Miami Valley. The organization hosts a nonprofit free store for teachers from under-funded preK-12 schools that serve students in Dayton. In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need.
11 spots for chicken wings where you can take holiday visitors in the Dayton region
An alphabetical list of area restaurants whose chicken wings have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Best of Dayton finalist 2015, 2018. Best of Dayton finalist 2019. 67 S Main St, Miamisburg | (937) 866-4200 | Website | Facebook. Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill.
Springfield’s SantaCon among Holiday in the City weekend highlights
One of the biggest local adult holiday parties, shopping, a world of pure imagination and holiday music are coming this weekend as Holiday in the City keeps the seasonal spirit going in downtown Springfield. “People have been asking constantly, wanting to check out what’s going on downtown,” said Ashten Houseman,...
The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever
The elves’ return gives us a taste of Christmas past and allows us to make family memories worth cherishing. The post The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Business partners create website promoting Dayton music, events, venues
Business partners Eric Bluebaum and Brian Johnson have created iampartywizard.com, a new entertainment website focusing on promoting live music, events and venues in Dayton. “I was inspired to start Party Wizard while being on tour and living in other cities, seeing how their music scenes operated and the promotion tactics they used,” said Bluebaum, in a release. “Party Wizard is the sum of years of loving the music scene and wanting to know about everything that’s happening in it.”
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Introducing Cincinnati’s first cereal bar, Saturday Morning Vibes
A unique market concept cereal bar, known as Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV), that was established in the summer of 2020 as a pop up business, has opened in the Avondale Town Center Avondale on Reading Road. At SMV, you can enjoy cereals from around the world in addition to the favorite classics. But they don’t just stop there, their menu also includes hot cereals, bagels, waffles, muffins, breakfast sandwiches and local coffee. They have single handedly created a way for you to enjoy a chill, carefree Saturday morning everyday of the week.
Christmas on Campus returns to the University of Dayton
The theme for the 59th holiday celebration of Christmas on Campus is "Miracle on UD Street" and will be open to the public.
De Niro movie shoot: ‘Economic driver’ for Miami Valley
"Wise Guys" is expected to spend $16,294,108.80 to shoot in Ohio, but the production is not receiving a tax credit, according to DataOhio.
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot
UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie
Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio
You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
Huber Heights reveals ‘Lights in the Heights’ map to find holiday light displays
HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights and the Huber Heights Art and Beautification Commission invited residents and businesses to brighten up their city this holiday season. “Lights in the Heights” hopes to encourage residents to decorate their houses and business to dress up their buildings for the...
Spooky Nook is open for business, with scheduled events beginning this weekend
Take a drive down B Street in Hamilton and you’ll see firsthand the transformation: From a defunct paper mill, a hotel, convention center, and athletic complex has taken shape.
Dayton street being named after DCDC founder Saturday
The enduring legacy of the late Jeraldyne Blunden, founder of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, will be honored by the city of Dayton as a portion of Norwood Avenue will be renamed for her in a ceremony slated Saturday, Dec. 10. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the portion...
