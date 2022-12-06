ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor. Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills. The Dayton community is continually […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Oregon District restaurant to host holiday wine tasting with specialists

Salar Restaurant and Lounge is hosting a Holiday Wine Tasting in partnership with Wine Trends Inc. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The tasting will feature 18 different wines chosen by Salar’s Beverage Director, Jackson Wolph, and the Wine Trends team, a press release from Salar Restaurant and Lounge said.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

MAKE A DIFFERENCE: ‘Crayons to Classrooms’ needs warehouse space!

Crayons to Classrooms is the wonderful organization that gathers and distributes school supplies at no cost to teachers in the Miami Valley. The organization hosts a nonprofit free store for teachers from under-funded preK-12 schools that serve students in Dayton. In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield’s SantaCon among Holiday in the City weekend highlights

One of the biggest local adult holiday parties, shopping, a world of pure imagination and holiday music are coming this weekend as Holiday in the City keeps the seasonal spirit going in downtown Springfield. “People have been asking constantly, wanting to check out what’s going on downtown,” said Ashten Houseman,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Business partners create website promoting Dayton music, events, venues

Business partners Eric Bluebaum and Brian Johnson have created iampartywizard.com, a new entertainment website focusing on promoting live music, events and venues in Dayton. “I was inspired to start Party Wizard while being on tour and living in other cities, seeing how their music scenes operated and the promotion tactics they used,” said Bluebaum, in a release. “Party Wizard is the sum of years of loving the music scene and wanting to know about everything that’s happening in it.”
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati Herald

Introducing Cincinnati’s first cereal bar, Saturday Morning Vibes

A unique market concept cereal bar, known as Saturday Morning Vibes (SMV), that was established in the summer of 2020 as a pop up business, has opened in the Avondale Town Center Avondale on Reading Road. At SMV, you can enjoy cereals from around the world in addition to the favorite classics. But they don’t just stop there, their menu also includes hot cereals, bagels, waffles, muffins, breakfast sandwiches and local coffee. They have single handedly created a way for you to enjoy a chill, carefree Saturday morning everyday of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot

UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
UNION, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Hueston Woods to host free drive-in movie

Two holiday movies, “The Polar Express” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” are to play at a drive-in theater at the Hueston Woods State Park beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. The event is free and organizers promise food trucks, popcorn and...
OXFORD, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Holiday Fun at Land of Illusion Christmas Glow in Middletown, Ohio

You may be familiar with Land of Illusion Adventure Park for their Aqua Adventures water park or for their haunted houses at Haunt Scream Park. Land of Illusion also offers a holiday attraction to add to your list of Christmas events this holiday season. Land of Illusion Christmas Glow has...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton.com

Dayton street being named after DCDC founder Saturday

The enduring legacy of the late Jeraldyne Blunden, founder of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, will be honored by the city of Dayton as a portion of Norwood Avenue will be renamed for her in a ceremony slated Saturday, Dec. 10. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the portion...
DAYTON, OH

