Notre Dame knows how to mourn, a Holy Cross priest once told me, so it seemed only right that I was heading to campus the day after my grandpa’s funeral. Grandpa died at 99, and I’d been fortunate, along with my dad and brothers, to say goodbye a few weeks earlier. He’d fallen a few times, had a bout of pneumonia and was adamantly tired of the aches and pains that come with being old. Unlike my grandma, who preceded grandpa in death by a few years, his mind was sharp until the end. Just 24 hours before he passed, he congratulated me on finishing a project at work and asked, “How’s that kitty cat of yours?”

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO