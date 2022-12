Mount Mercy Academy recently announced its first quarter Honor Roll. Eighty students achieved First Honors (95 and above), 45 attained Second Honors (90-94.99) and 26 students earned Merit Roll status (85-89.99). Twenty-five members of the senior class received First Honors. Achieving this distinction were Megan Amicone, Margaret Bell, Samantha Benes,...

15 HOURS AGO