Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
etvnews.com
Wildcats Take Down Spartans
Richfield came to town on Wednesday ready to hit the mat. The Spartans got the early wins with Monty Christiansen (113) and Derrick Birch (120), who both won by pin. Then, things took a turn for the worst as Richfield took the next six matches. Rogun Sitterud (165) got the Spartans back on track with a win by pin as did Dane Sitterud (175).
etvnews.com
Defense Propels Lady Dinos
The heavy weight matchup between Grantsville and Carbon on Tuesday turned into a defensive slugfest before the night was over. Carbon jumped out in front early to lead 14-5 after the opening quarter. The Lady Cowboys then went to their half-court press and effectively slowed down the Dinos. Carbon never...
etvnews.com
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 5th – December 9th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being HONEST. Pictured: Tauge Thompson, Jethro Halstead, Luke Barton, Graysen Howard, Christopher Wilberg, Lexi Daley, DJ Oliver, Cannon Daley.
etvnews.com
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
etvnews.com
Former Wellington Police Chief Pleads Guilty to Assault and Misuse of Money
After allegedly assaulting a fellow coworker in December of 2020, former Wellington City Police Chief Rory Bradley has had a continuing court case in regard to the allegations. Based on video and testimony of the victim, Bradley had assaulted the victim by first placing them in a headlock. He was...
Comments / 0