Richfield came to town on Wednesday ready to hit the mat. The Spartans got the early wins with Monty Christiansen (113) and Derrick Birch (120), who both won by pin. Then, things took a turn for the worst as Richfield took the next six matches. Rogun Sitterud (165) got the Spartans back on track with a win by pin as did Dane Sitterud (175).

RICHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO