Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
jHUB ‘Holiday Happiness’ event Dec. 11
JHUB will host the “Holiday Happiness” event at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The event will include music, theater, art and books. Admission is free with registration. For more information or to register, visit jhubcle.org.
Cleveland Jewish News
Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12
Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
Cleveland Jewish News
BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
Cleveland Jewish News
Maltz Museum Holiday Happiness event Dec. 11
The Maltz Museum will host “Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11. at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. A Chanukah celebration will be held and is open to people of all faiths. A live performance of holiday songs, holiday crafts and kosher cookies will be available for all guests. The event is free with registration.
Cleveland Jewish News
Rabbi Yossi Freedman
Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
Cleveland Jewish News
Aaron S. Evenchik
For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
Cleveland Jewish News
Neil M. Tramer
Growing up in a two-family home in East Cleveland, Neil Tramer said he witnessed quite a bit of antisemitism, and this, along with having a father who served 18 months in World War II, had a lasting impact on him. When about 10 years ago he went to a morning...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland selects ArtCraft building on Superior Ave. for new police HQ
The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lago Custom Events to host New Years Eve party
Lago Custom Events will hold its annual New Years Eve party from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, at 1091 W. 10th St. in downtown Cleveland. The event will include a seated dinner in the ballroom and chef-attended stations from Lago East Bank and Sora; late-night food; live music in the ballroom during the seated dinner; bar access until 2 a.m.; DJ and live stage performances; and a discounted room at the Aloft Cleveland Downtown Hotel, which is connected to the venue. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.
Cleveland Jewish News
Chanukah toy drive through Dec. 12 at Fuchs
Matan B’Sayser is accepting donations for its Chanukah Toy Drive through Dec. 12. Toys should be new or in excellent condition and can be dropped off in bins in every division at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood. Monetary donations will be used to purchase Chanukah gifts as well, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Susan Krantz
Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
Cleveland Jewish News
The Yanowitz Family
For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
Cleveland Jewish News
Budish cites successes in final State of the County address
As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9. In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
Cleveland Jewish News
Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year
Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Todd E. Gurney
When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew E. Randall
For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
Cleveland Jewish News
Alan Rosskamm
When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
Cleveland Jewish News
Curtain 440’s ‘Little Women’ begins Dec. 9
Curtain 440 is putting on two weekends of performances of Little Women, The Musical, based on Louisa May Alcott’s book Little Women, according to Dec. 7 news release. Performances at the Bond building in Century Village, 14653 E. Park St., Burton, are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, ending with a 3 p.m. matinee on Dec. 18.
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Andrew Mizsak
Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials. Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical...
Comments / 0