ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

jHUB ‘Holiday Happiness’ event Dec. 11

JHUB will host the “Holiday Happiness” event at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The event will include music, theater, art and books. Admission is free with registration. For more information or to register, visit jhubcle.org.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Handling the holidays grief workshop Dec. 12

Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare is offering a “Handling the Holidays” grief workshop with David Hargrave, bereavement counseling professional with Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 12 at 1900 Akron Road in Wooster. The workshop is free and open to the public, but has limited...
WOOSTER, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

BJ to host Chanukah tot Shabbat Dec. 9

B’nai Jeshurun Congregation will host a Chanukah-themed Tot Shabbat from 5:15 to 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in its Halpern Hall at 27501 Fairmount Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Rabbis Hal Rudin-Luria and Josh Foster will help attendees welcome in Shabbat with songs, a story and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Maltz Museum Holiday Happiness event Dec. 11

The Maltz Museum will host “Holiday Happiness: A Multicultural Celebration” from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 11. at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood. A Chanukah celebration will be held and is open to people of all faiths. A live performance of holiday songs, holiday crafts and kosher cookies will be available for all guests. The event is free with registration.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Rabbi Yossi Freedman

Downtown Cleveland may not seem like the Wild West, but for Rabbi Yossi Freedman, it bears some resemblance. As the co-director of Downtown Cleveland Chabad, Freedman and his wife, Chaya (Wilansky), have been engaging Jewishly with people who work and live downtown and in near west side neighborhoods since 2010. They also established Downtown Chabad Young Professionals in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Aaron S. Evenchik

For Aaron S. Evenchik, helping others – in pro bono law work, as a speaker and in any way he can for Jewish organizations – is just part of sharing the blessing. At the same time, he sees struggle as “the other side of blessing.”. “Struggle sometimes...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Neil M. Tramer

Growing up in a two-family home in East Cleveland, Neil Tramer said he witnessed quite a bit of antisemitism, and this, along with having a father who served 18 months in World War II, had a lasting impact on him. When about 10 years ago he went to a morning...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland selects ArtCraft building on Superior Ave. for new police HQ

The city of Cleveland selected the historic ArtCraft building at 2530 Superior Ave. as the site of a Cleveland Division of Police headquarters. The city will begin negotiations for the site with a team led by TurnDev Development in Beachwood and expects to have legislation ready for Cleveland City Council in January 2023.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lago Custom Events to host New Years Eve party

Lago Custom Events will hold its annual New Years Eve party from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, at 1091 W. 10th St. in downtown Cleveland. The event will include a seated dinner in the ballroom and chef-attended stations from Lago East Bank and Sora; late-night food; live music in the ballroom during the seated dinner; bar access until 2 a.m.; DJ and live stage performances; and a discounted room at the Aloft Cleveland Downtown Hotel, which is connected to the venue. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chanukah toy drive through Dec. 12 at Fuchs

Matan B’Sayser is accepting donations for its Chanukah Toy Drive through Dec. 12. Toys should be new or in excellent condition and can be dropped off in bins in every division at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood. Monetary donations will be used to purchase Chanukah gifts as well, and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Susan Krantz

Following in her father’s footsteps, Susan D. Krantz became an accountant, treasurer and president of her temple, and became active on boards serving Cleveland’s Jewish and general community. “So often, it’s because I bring a finance perspective that people need,” Krantz said. “But then you learn to love...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

The Yanowitz Family

For the Yanowitz family, giving back is a tradition ingrained through the generations, going back at least to the 1800s when Donna Yanowitz’s grandfather helped found and lead a synagogue in the family’s hometown of Duluth, Minn. The Yanowitz family, this year’s Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers Generation Award honorees, embody the prinicple of l’dor v’dor, generation to generation as philanthropy and community involvement have always been central to their lives.
DULUTH, MN
Cleveland Jewish News

Budish cites successes in final State of the County address

As his final term nears a close, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish delivered his seventh and final State of the County address Dec. 9. In the virtual address, Budish provided the community with a review of his eight years in office, from accomplishments, challenges and how he worked to lay the foundation for the future. He focused in on five major steps.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Wertheim named University Heights Citizen of the Year

Stephen Wertheim was honored as the University Heights Citizen of the Year during the University Heights Civic Awards reception Nov. 16 at the Jardine Room at John Carroll University. Wertheim was presented the award by Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan for his work chairing the charter review committee, according to a...
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Todd E. Gurney

When Todd Gurney joined ORT America in 2018, he had not heard of the organization before. Now preparing to serve as the next president of ORT’s Ohio region after becoming the first vice president, his vision includes getting the organization’s name out more and attracting younger generations. ORT...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Andrew E. Randall

For Andrew E. Randall, president and CEO of Cleveland Private Trust, giving back is ingrained by his family, strengthened by the community around him and informed by his faith. “My mother and father had this kind of philanthropic volunteerism in their blood,” he said. “I guess they passed it down...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Alan Rosskamm

When Clevelanders hear the name Alan Rosskamm, many associate him with his 12-year tenure as CEO of Breakthrough Public Schools, a network of public nonprofit charter schools in Cleveland dedicated to giving inner-city students more high-quality education options, or his time as president and CEO of Jo-Ann Stores from 1985 to 2006, where he also served on its board of directors until the company went private in 2011.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Curtain 440’s ‘Little Women’ begins Dec. 9

Curtain 440 is putting on two weekends of performances of Little Women, The Musical, based on Louisa May Alcott’s book Little Women, according to Dec. 7 news release. Performances at the Bond building in Century Village, 14653 E. Park St., Burton, are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays from Dec. 9 to Dec. 17, ending with a 3 p.m. matinee on Dec. 18.
BURTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Andrew Mizsak

Following in the footsteps of generations of family involved in Northeast Ohio politics, Andrew Mizsak is a principal consultant at Main Street Consultants. There, he helps cultural organizations build relationships with public officials. Since 2015, he has been working with Kol Israel Foundation, the first to get an Ohio Historical...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy