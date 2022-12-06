Lago Custom Events will hold its annual New Years Eve party from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, at 1091 W. 10th St. in downtown Cleveland. The event will include a seated dinner in the ballroom and chef-attended stations from Lago East Bank and Sora; late-night food; live music in the ballroom during the seated dinner; bar access until 2 a.m.; DJ and live stage performances; and a discounted room at the Aloft Cleveland Downtown Hotel, which is connected to the venue. There will also be a champagne toast at midnight.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO