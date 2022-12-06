Read full article on original website
San Pete Messenger
A room with a beautiful view
Jerime Ivory has spent most of his life in Fountain Green. His loving parents, Ron and Mary, raised him. along with three brothers. Jerime and his sweetheart, Abby, just celebrated 20 years of, in his words,. “married bliss.” Together they have six children and five grandchildren. He works in Juab...
Sally Mauro Organizes Food Drive
Prior to Thanksgiving, the Sally Mauro student government sponsored a school-wide food drive. Students collected food for the Carbon County Food Bank and Carbon Caring for Kids. The food drive lasted from Nov. 14-21 and the school collected 1,072 items. “Our student government has sponsored this in years past, and...
Inaugural Banquet Honors Nurses
The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce paid tribute to nurses on Wednesday evening with its inaugural banquet. In its first year, the banquet aimed to honor nurses, LPNs and CNAs in Carbon County. Each medical professional was invited to attend the event for free with a guest in tow. The...
Castle Dale Elementary Cougar Crew
Our Cougar Crew for the weeks of December 5th – December 9th show that they can ‘Shine Your Way’ by being HONEST. Pictured: Tauge Thompson, Jethro Halstead, Luke Barton, Graysen Howard, Christopher Wilberg, Lexi Daley, DJ Oliver, Cannon Daley.
Final 2022 Employee of the Month Announced
The final Carbon County Employee of the Month for 2022 was announced on Wednesday evening as Elaine Gurule of the custodial department. Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne presented this recognition during the commission meeting that evening, stating that Gurule has been employed with the county since March. Payne said that she personally wanted to thank Gurule for being very social and always making her laugh.
Huntington Home Engulfed in Flames
On Wednesday evening at approximately 8:15 p.m., a mobile home in Huntington was engulfed in flames. The home was the residence of Cindy Nelson. Though no human injuries were reported, the resident’s dog passed away as result of the fire. The blaze resulted in substantial damage to the structure, leaving the home as a total loss.
Massive 4th Quarter Clips Eagles
Emery traveled to Millard on Wednesday night to take on the Eagles. While each team found its groove early, the second quarter proved tough on the offensive end. The Spartans were down by one, 22-21, at halftime. Emery finally broke through in the third quarter to take the lead, but...
