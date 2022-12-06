ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Palm Beach’s only private island asks $218M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xDlH6_0jYxmLi000

If you’ve ever wanted an island entirely to yourself off of Palm Beach, now’s your chance.

The man-made 10 Tarpon Isle, which includes a soon-to-be-completed 21,406-square-foot massive mansion, has just hit the market for a humble $218 million.

That’s up from its $210 million asking price last year.

“We reassessed the market,” explains listing broker Christian Angle, of Christian Angle Real Estate, who says the new price also reflects the fact that the home is closer to completion, slated for early next year.

Developed by Todd Michael Glaser, the 11-bedroom home sits on 2.27 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRfUb_0jYxmLi000
The massive 21,406-square-foot mansion is hoping to lure new owners.
10 Tarpon Isle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jkcC_0jYxmLi000
The 11-bedroom manse will sit on 2.27 acres.
10 Tarpon Isle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4iHq_0jYxmLi000
The man-made island is asking a mere $218 million — a bump up from its previous ask last year of $200 million.
10 Tarpon Isle

The jaw-dropping spread includes 15 full baths and seven powder rooms, along with a library, theater, wine room, gym (with sauna), massage room, hair salon, multiple pools and a lighted tennis court.

That includes the bedrooms and baths in the attached guest house, which was originally built in 1939 by architect Howard Major and is being renovated (and partially demolished) with the help of West Palm Beach architect Roger Janssen.

Glaser and his investors bought the island for $85 million last year, the first time it changed hands since 1998, according to reports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy