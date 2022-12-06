Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 4% last week
Nearly 600 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
police1.com
Va. police departments offering shorter academies to entice out-of-state officers
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — New expedited training academies will be used to entice out-of-state officers to Hampton Roads police departments in 2023 as cities struggle to staff area police departments. The Virginia Beach and Chesapeake police departments are among those gearing up to offer incoming transfers a condensed training...
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 11.9%; new cases up 8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,845 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 10,180 new cases in the last week
As of Thursday, Virginia is reporting 2,161,493 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,454 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,184 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
Taps is played around the world. It was written in Virginia.
Berkeley Plantation in Charles City County was the site of the first Thanksgiving, home to President William Henry Harrison, and the birthplace of Taps.
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
whro.org
A new tool shows how much money Virginia localities could get from opioid settlements
RICHMOND Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,718 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 10,136 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,159,648 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,448 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,089 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
On the Farm: Trappers deal with Virginia’s predator problem
MASON COVE, Va. (WFXR) — Predation on livestock, poultry, and crops costs U.S. farmers millions of dollars every year. That cost is passed on to consumers when they buy food. As predator numbers have risen in Virginia, especially coyotes, the number of farm animals has risen, too. Some farmers have turned to trappers to help […]
Augusta Free Press
Virginia electron rocket launch visible to residents of East Coast Tuesday night
An electron rocket will be launched from Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island on Tuesday night. The launch was originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, but was pushed back due to inclement weather. The 59-foot-tall rocket will lift off from the Launch Complex 2 between 6 p.m....
'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Attorney General joins bipartisan multistate coalition to hold Big Tech accountable
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Wednesday that Virginia joined a bipartisan coalition of 25 States and the District of Columbia. The coalition is urging the United States Supreme Court in Gonzalez v. Google to interpret Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act (1996) narrowly to ensure technology companies remain accountable to state consumer protection laws.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
Comments / 0