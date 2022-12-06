Read full article on original website
Washingtonian.com
Festive Restaurants for Christmas Eve Dining Around DC
All our brunch suggestions in one handy location. Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) is a prime time to dine out around DC—whether you’re looking for a festive brunch, blowout dinner, or a casual place to gather with family and friends. If you’re looking for a seafood indulgence for Christmas Eve, see our guide to Feasts of the Seven Fishes around town.
Where to Eat on Christmas Day Around DC
Where can you find a festive brunch or dinner on Christmas Day in DC? Though many restaurants are closed, there are still a bunch of good options—whether you’re looking for a luxe hotel buffet, breakfast with Santa, or somewhere casual to cheers friends and family. Plus, a few are offering take-home packages for a family feast at home.
9 Fun Food Events Around DC
Michelin-starred Union Market restaurant Elcielo will bring Caribbean cocktails and Colombian street food to La Cosecha’s Galería (1280 Fourth St., NE) until Saturday, December 24. During its El Caribeño pop-up, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at select times, $20 will get you a drink and a snack. Check the calendar at La Cosecha for more details.
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 12/8-12/11: Step Afrika!’s Holiday Show, Kennedy Center Holiday Market, and Wicked
You can stay warm indoors and enjoy a lively step show or embrace the sweater weather outdoors at a holiday pop-up market. Whichever you choose, you’re bound to have a great time. Best Things to Do This Weekend. Step Afrika!’s “Magical Musical Holiday Step Show.” You don’t want to...
All Hail Tiny Timber, the Short King of Christmas in DC
There are plenty of over-the-top, towering Christmas trees in DC. But this year’s belle of the Yuletide ball is more of a Cinderella story: Get to know Tiny Timber, the squat tree in Columbia Heights Civic Plaza. Small and currently undecorated, the arbor has grabbed the attention of Washingtonians curious about the somewhat-forlorn tree.
Where to Watch the Nutcracker Ballet Around DC in 2022
Several area dance companies are staging versions of The Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s two-act holiday ballet. Here’s where to catch Clara and the sugar plum fairies this year. Warner Theatre (513 13th St., NW) Septime Weber, the former artistic director of this DC dance company, sets his version. in Georgetown,...
