People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
Castle Rock staff gets extra day off, new council members sworn inMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Police kick off multi-week holiday DUI crackdownHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Aurora woman describes nightmare of having car stolenDavid HeitzAurora, CO
denverpioneers.com
NOTEBOOK: Pioneers Find Offensive Consistency
DENVER – Denver Pioneers hockey head coach David Carle noted several times during the early part of the season that it was going to take some time for his forwards to find the same offensive consistency that made the Pios one of the best scoring teams in the country last year.
college-sports-journal.com
Out With McCaffrey, In With Lamb at Northern Colorado
The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has made drastic changes to their football program in the past 15 days. Ed McCaffrey was fired after three years and two played seasons as the team struggled with a 6-16 (4-12) record. Additionally, there was the “clip-board scandal” at Montana State with Max throwing a broken clip-board at fans, stories of Collins-Era players being washed/ forced out of the program, alleged scholarship discrepancies, and a general sense of fractured leadership from part of the roster. In an effort to “right the ship” Athletic Director Darren Dunn conducted a brief national coaching search with little communication to anyone outside of the University and a swift decision of Ed Lamb.
Jeremy Bloom: ‘I was a cog in the wheel’ getting Coach Prime
Jeremy Bloom is a man of many accomplishments: All-American wide receiver at the University of Colorado, two-time Olympic skier and his most recent feat, landing Coach Prime at CU.
voiceofmotown.com
Colorado Could Soon Join Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Deion Sanders was recently hired as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and one sportscaster believes that this could lead to the school moving conferences. Tim Brando, who has had a long, distinguished career at CBS Sports, ESPN and SiriusXM, recently said that...
commercecitysentinel.com
Empty seat reminds Fort Lupton coach of more than basketball
Someone is missing from the Fort Lupton High School boys basketball team bench this season. Coach Jim Roedel knows exactly whose clipboard occupies an empty seat and who his team salutes after every huddle on the bench. Roedel may even stencil Lee Amato’s name on the gym floor for the...
Store owner expects Deion Sanders announcement to boost CU merch sales
DENVER — Colorado Buffaloes fans will have some high expectations for their team next season. Understandably, Coach Deion Sanders' impact in Colorado will likely go beyond the football field. Derek Friedman is the owner of Sportsfan, a merch store with four locations in the Denver area. He was just...
Radio Ink
Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver
Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'
How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
KDVR.com
Next chance for snow in Denver
Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
KDVR.com
Ballots tossed out during curing process
One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)
Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
What we know about next week’s snowstorm
With Colorado's next snowstorm about a week away, there are still many uncertainties in the timing and totals.
5280.com
What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?
One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location
LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
Colorado Sends Appreciation Cash From $4.3 Million Fund
Many residents were of extra service to their fellow locals. Several states have appreciation programs underway for December, Colorado is one of them. The payments go out as bonuses to identified individuals. Who are these citizens? In which city do they live?
KDVR.com
Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton
A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
