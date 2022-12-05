ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
denverpioneers.com

NOTEBOOK: Pioneers Find Offensive Consistency

DENVER – Denver Pioneers hockey head coach David Carle noted several times during the early part of the season that it was going to take some time for his forwards to find the same offensive consistency that made the Pios one of the best scoring teams in the country last year.
DENVER, CO
college-sports-journal.com

Out With McCaffrey, In With Lamb at Northern Colorado

The University of Northern Colorado (UNC) has made drastic changes to their football program in the past 15 days. Ed McCaffrey was fired after three years and two played seasons as the team struggled with a 6-16 (4-12) record. Additionally, there was the “clip-board scandal” at Montana State with Max throwing a broken clip-board at fans, stories of Collins-Era players being washed/ forced out of the program, alleged scholarship discrepancies, and a general sense of fractured leadership from part of the roster. In an effort to “right the ship” Athletic Director Darren Dunn conducted a brief national coaching search with little communication to anyone outside of the University and a swift decision of Ed Lamb.
GREELEY, CO
voiceofmotown.com

Colorado Could Soon Join Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Deion Sanders was recently hired as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and one sportscaster believes that this could lead to the school moving conferences. Tim Brando, who has had a long, distinguished career at CBS Sports, ESPN and SiriusXM, recently said that...
BOULDER, CO
commercecitysentinel.com

Empty seat reminds Fort Lupton coach of more than basketball

Someone is missing from the Fort Lupton High School boys basketball team bench this season. Coach Jim Roedel knows exactly whose clipboard occupies an empty seat and who his team salutes after every huddle on the bench. Roedel may even stencil Lee Amato’s name on the gym floor for the...
FORT LUPTON, CO
Radio Ink

Jeana Gondek Heads to Denver

Jeana Gondek has been hired to serve as the morning news co-host on iHeartMedia’s KOA (850 AM, 94.1 FM) in Denver. “We are thrilled to have Jenna joining Colorado’s Morning News and KOA,” Dave Tepper, the program director for the station, said on Monday. “Her personality, experience and passion for news will be a refreshing addition. Jenana, Marty Lenz and the KOA news team will keep Denver and all of Colorado informed and entertained throughout the morning.”
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Two Colorado cities ranked among top spots for 'car-free life'

How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?. By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Next chance for snow in Denver

Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. Colorado's next big storm system will move in early next week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of snow to the Front Range. On-demand snow plow app...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Ballots tossed out during curing process

One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. One group is suing the secretary of state claiming tens of thousands of ballots tossed out over the past two elections is an issue. Denver weather:...
GEORGIA STATE
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Denver, Colorado – (With Photos)

Nicknamed as the “Mile High” city, Denver is the capital and most populous city of Colorado. They are famous for their world-class museums, historical landmarks, and first-rate breweries making them a popular tourist destination. So, what are you waiting for? You should give Denver a try and enjoy...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

What Happens When Millennials Can’t Afford to Live in Denver?

One month before they left the city where they were building their lives together, Rachel Booth and Youri Zaragoza stood on the lawn outside their Denver bungalow and watched as strangers picked through their belongings. Gone was the iron Booth had bought just a year earlier; the clothes-drying rack went...
DENVER, CO
K99

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Cherry Cricket breaks ground on new location

LITTLETON, Colo. — A longtime Denver burger joint will open a third location in Colorado in 2023. The Cherry Cricket broke ground on a restaurant at 819 W. Littleton Blvd. on Thursday. The Cherry Cricket has been open in Cherry Creek for more than 77 years and in Denver's...
LITTLETON, CO
9NEWS

98.5 KYGO announces 2023 Birthday Bash lineup

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver's 98.5 KYGO is bringing in some big names in country music for a summer concert at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre. Brothers Osborne, Niko Moon, Kameron Marlowe, Hailey Whitters, Randall King, and Double Wide will perform at KYGO's Birthday Bash concert. A ticket presale begins Wednesday,...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Field of tumbleweeds causes problems in Brighton

A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. A large, undeveloped lot in Adams County is spawning so many tumbleweeds, neighbors say it's a hazard. Gabby Easterwood reports. Boulder County reduces rebuild fees for Marshall …. Only 23...
BRIGHTON, CO

