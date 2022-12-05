Read full article on original website
Related
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
3 Smart Stocks to Buy Before Your 50th Birthday
November's job growth was better than expected, even after the Federal Reserve’s aggressive action to cool the economy. Moreover, the sound third-quarter GDP growth and analysts predicting a mild recession...
Warren Buffett's Buying This Passive Income Stock
This dividend-paying company could have the right chemistry for your portfolio.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
This investment is a typical play from the Oracle's playbook.
Motley Fool
10 Best Stocks to Buy Now in December
Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka has positions in Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Alphabet, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies, Tesla, Twilio, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
msn.com
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
These three stocks all boast high yields, but one looks like the best option for dividend investors.
Near Its 52-Week Low, Is This Exciting Growth Stock a Buy Before 2022 Ends?
Profitable, growing, and future-driven, The Trade Desk's future looks tremendous.
msn.com
What the Smartest Investors Know About Macy's Stock
When Macy's (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings in mid-November, the company's top-line numbers weren't so great. But there's much more to the story here, since the retailer has been working to deal with both the massive long-term shifts within the retail sector and the near-term impact of the coronavirus pandemic on consumer buying patterns. Here's what smart investors took away from the tough quarter.
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
4 of the Best Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
It’s important for investors to seek a profitable company over a loss-making one. In fact, they should look for companies that offer sturdy returns even after meeting all operating and non-operating costs. Hence, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There is a variety of profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine the bottom-line performance of a company.
Motley Fool
Tech Rebound: 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Sell
The Nasdaq-100 technology index has bounced by more than 7% over the last month. Tenable is the cybersecurity industry leader in vulnerability management, and customers are flocking to its platform. Peloton could face a cash crunch soon if it struggles to get its net losses under control. You’re reading a...
NASDAQ
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
The 9 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
Your bills come monthly. Why not your dividend checks? These are some of the best monthly dividend stocks for 2023 income planning.
Comments / 0