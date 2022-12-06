Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You need an ID to get access to some food pantries, shelters and other essential services. Here are three options.
With temperatures predicted to be colder than normal this winter, and Milwaukee County struggling with high levels of food insecurity, exacerbated by the pandemic, easy access to public resources is necessary. But that also makes something else necessary –easy access to photo identification. Resources such as shelter, housing, food...
Post From Community: IAM District 10 H.E.L.P.S. in the Milwaukee Community
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 10 will once again gather...
Post From Community: Sierra Club Great Waters Group honors Richard Diaz as Environmental Hero
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. On Dec. 3, 2022, the Great Waters Group of the Sierra Club presented its annual Environmental Hero...
Post From Community: Northwestern Mutual strengthens Milwaukee’s cultural scene with nearly $3 million in grants
Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping the company’s hometown of Milwaukee flourish as a great place to...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5 to Dec. 9
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Registration opens for MPS Drive: Tuesday, Dec. 6.
As temperatures dip, Milwaukee has only one warming room open
As temperatures drop to dangerously low levels, the Repairers of the Breach, 1335 W. Vliet St., said its warming room is the only one that’s open. A warming center is a short-term emergency shelter that opens when temperatures or a combination of precipitation, wind chill, wind and temperature become dangerously inclement. Wednesday night’s temperature officially dropped to 20 degrees, which means most warm rooms would usually be open for the night.
5 things to know and do the weekend of Dec. 2 ￼
It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Opening reception at Latino Arts Inc.: Friday, Dec....
A new report examines substance-use disorder services in Milwaukee County as drug overdose deaths continue to soar
At the current pace, the number of drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County will surpass last year’s record high total of 643. As of Nov. 6, there were 449 confirmed drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee with 124 probable cases, pending toxicology tests, according to data provided by Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. If those cases are all confirmed, that would put the total at 573 deaths, compared to 536 at that date in 2021. This could mark the fourth consecutive year of record-high drug overdose deaths in Milwaukee County.
Inside the NNS newsroom: On Giving Tuesday, we tell you why we are here for you
But it’s all because of you. We asked the dedicated staff of the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service why they do this meaningful work. What shines through is the reaffirmation that NNS is built on a calling to inform and transform our community and our staff is carrying this out every day.
‘It’s a bittersweet feeling’: Near West Side Partners’ Keith Stanley prepares to write new chapter when he leaves Milwaukee
Keith Stanley has spent eight years building a foundation for Near West Side Partners by creating partnerships that close observers say have helped develop the area. Under his leadership, the area has seen projects such as the PARC initiative, which has been credited with helping reduce crime on the Near West Side. PARC stands for Promoting Assets and Reducing Crime.
New clinics provide urgent dental services to bridge gaps for underserved residents in Milwaukee
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly named an Ascension Seton Dental Services dentist. The correct name is Charles Kosowski. Ascension Seton Dental Services, part of the nonprofit Ascension health care system, has opened a new urgent care location on the South Side and will be opening another one on the North Side to provide services for children and adults who are uninsured and underinsured.
OPINION: Black Americans still lag in COVID-19 vaccination rates. We must use culturally attuned strategies to address the issue.
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. When America gets a cold, the...
Where you can find free meals in Milwaukee this week and how you can help
We’ve compiled a list of community meals and turkey giveaways through Thursday as well as information on getting updated food pantry hours and how you can donate your money or time to help keep people fed this holiday season. We want to keep this list updated. If we have...
NNS Spotlight: La Familia de Arte makes artists out of everyday South Siders
La Familia de Arte recently celebrated the installation of public art memorializing lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as memorials to First Nations and immigrant groups who have made Milwaukee home. The Oct. 13 installations are part of an effort to create public art in the community and...
OPINION: I killed a man. But is my sentence based more on revenge when it should be about redemption and rehabilitation?
Editor’s note: Have something on your mind? “Community Voices” is the place to let Milwaukee hear what you have to say. To be considered, we need your name, email address and phone number for verification. Please email your submissions to info@milwaukeenns.org. I recently had a conversation with...
