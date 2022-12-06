Exclusive: Fyllo Rolls Out Interactive Retail Media Network For Cannabis, Columbia Care First To Use It

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo unveiled Tuesday Fyllo Connect - a new interactive retail media network built for retailers and brands that want to reach cannabis consumers. Fyllo Connect comes as a part of the company’s reimagined Retail Suite that offers software, services and a digital screen network designed to elevate consumer experiences and accelerate growth for cannabis dispensaries.

"Cannabis operators now have access to our interactive screen-led software ecosystem which gives them new opportunities for revenue growth in-store and creates a much more elevated shopping experience for their customers.” Chad Bronstein, CEO at Fyllo told Benzinga. “This is the kind of innovation our cannabis retail partners expect from Fyllo and we're thrilled to kick off the launch with one of the most respected Multi-State Operators in the business."

Fyllo Connect

Fyllo Connect helps brands reach and engage cannabis consumers at the point of purchase for maximum impact — to grow awareness, offer deals and ultimately drive purchases. It allows cannabis retailers to inspire in-store customers while they’re actively browsing and buying, with fully-interactive and inventory-aware digital screens that deliver targeted campaigns.

The new network will launch with a beta partner, Columbia Care CCHWF, who will use the network to accelerate sales for their in-house brands.

Fyllo plans to make the network available to U.S. dispensaries by early 2023.

“We saw an opportunity to enable cannabis retailers to create new revenue opportunities by monetizing their first-party data and in-store real estate,” said Sumant Yeramilly, GM of retail solutions at Fyllo. “According to GroupM, global retail media spend will reach $101B in 2022. At the same time, the cannabis industry is growing exponentially. Fyllo Connect provides retailers with the data and technology infrastructure to tap into this emerging marketplace.”

Jesse Channon, chief growth officer at Columbia Care, said “Fyllo has been our go-to partner when it comes to reaching new consumers and building groundbreaking, fully compliant marketing campaigns. Our stores and brands outperform on almost every marketing metric thanks to the tools that Fyllo provides, whether it’s in-store screens for customer engagement at the point of purchase or highly targeted campaigns. With the release of Fyllo Connect, we see an opportunity to further fuel our growth with additional revenue from brands looking to engage with our customers.”

Fyllo Retail Suite

The top features:

Promot ing — Create a best-in-class retail experience where customers can effortlessly discover products, brands and limited-time offers;

— Create a best-in-class retail experience where customers can effortlessly discover products, brands and limited-time offers; Convert ing —Turn browsers into buyers through personalized product recommendations, self-service ordering and easy loyalty sign up;

—Turn browsers into buyers through personalized product recommendations, self-service ordering and easy loyalty sign up; Monetiz ing — Maximize square footage and create more ways to drive sales;

— Maximize square footage and create more ways to drive sales; Optimizing— Measure performance and optimize campaigns in real time;

“The launch of the Fyllo Retail Suite and Fyllo Connect is a direct result of customer feedback,” Bronstein stated. “We heard from retailers that they want to be able to drive in-store growth and develop new revenue streams. Fyllo’s Retail Suite allows them to do just that, whether it's by automating promotions, increasing conversions or strengthening loyalty.”

Photo: Courtesy of

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash