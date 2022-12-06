ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Exclusive: Fyllo Rolls Out Interactive Retail Media Network For Cannabis, Columbia Care First To Use It

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTzQg_0jYxlEUi00

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo unveiled Tuesday Fyllo Connect - a new interactive retail media network built for retailers and brands that want to reach cannabis consumers. Fyllo Connect comes as a part of the company’s reimagined Retail Suite that offers software, services and a digital screen network designed to elevate consumer experiences and accelerate growth for cannabis dispensaries.

"Cannabis operators now have access to our interactive screen-led software ecosystem which gives them new opportunities for revenue growth in-store and creates a much more elevated shopping experience for their customers.” Chad Bronstein, CEO at Fyllo told Benzinga. “This is the kind of innovation our cannabis retail partners expect from Fyllo and we're thrilled to kick off the launch with one of the most respected Multi-State Operators in the business."

Fyllo Connect

Fyllo Connect helps brands reach and engage cannabis consumers at the point of purchase for maximum impact — to grow awareness, offer deals and ultimately drive purchases. It allows cannabis retailers to inspire in-store customers while they’re actively browsing and buying, with fully-interactive and inventory-aware digital screens that deliver targeted campaigns.

The new network will launch with a beta partner, Columbia Care CCHWF, who will use the network to accelerate sales for their in-house brands.

Fyllo plans to make the network available to U.S. dispensaries by early 2023.

“We saw an opportunity to enable cannabis retailers to create new revenue opportunities by monetizing their first-party data and in-store real estate,” said Sumant Yeramilly, GM of retail solutions at Fyllo. “According to GroupM, global retail media spend will reach $101B in 2022. At the same time, the cannabis industry is growing exponentially. Fyllo Connect provides retailers with the data and technology infrastructure to tap into this emerging marketplace.”

Jesse Channon, chief growth officer at Columbia Care, said “Fyllo has been our go-to partner when it comes to reaching new consumers and building groundbreaking, fully compliant marketing campaigns. Our stores and brands outperform on almost every marketing metric thanks to the tools that Fyllo provides, whether it’s in-store screens for customer engagement at the point of purchase or highly targeted campaigns. With the release of Fyllo Connect, we see an opportunity to further fuel our growth with additional revenue from brands looking to engage with our customers.”

Fyllo Retail Suite

The top features:

  • Promoting — Create a best-in-class retail experience where customers can effortlessly discover products, brands and limited-time offers;
  • Converting —Turn browsers into buyers through personalized product recommendations, self-service ordering and easy loyalty sign up;
  • Monetizing— Maximize square footage and create more ways to drive sales;
  • Optimizing— Measure performance and optimize campaigns in real time;

“The launch of the Fyllo Retail Suite and Fyllo Connect is a direct result of customer feedback,” Bronstein stated. “We heard from retailers that they want to be able to drive in-store growth and develop new revenue streams. Fyllo’s Retail Suite allows them to do just that, whether it's by automating promotions, increasing conversions or strengthening loyalty.”

Photo: Courtesy of

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Westrock Coffee's High Growth Profile Warrants Premium Valuation: Analyst

Benchmark analyst Todd M. Brooks reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Westrock Coffee Co WEST with a $15.00 price target. In the Q3 release, the analyst highlighted two strategic actions that the company is undertaking to further accelerate the company’s growth profile, including the decision to accelerate the provisioning of Phase 2 of the new Conway FE&I facility and the acquisition of Kohana Coffee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Champions Oncology to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2022 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), a leading global technology-enabled biotech that is transforming drug discovery through innovative AI-driven pharmaco-pheno-multiomic integration, will report its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2022, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, after market close. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 4:30 P.M. EST (1:30 P.M. PST). To join the call dial 877-545-0523 (Domestic) or 973-528-0016 (International) and enter the access code 541646. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 (Domestic) or 919-882-2331 (International) and entering passcode: 47307, or by accessing the investors section of the company's website within 72 hours.
Benzinga

Mid-America Apartment Communities Vs. Avalon Bay - Which Apartment REIT Is The Better Buy?

Just when the 2022 inflation scare was starting to ebb, Mr. Market is now fretting about a bad recession for 2023. Despite that, many REITs that struggled in 2022 are showing overall strength and have shown improved Q3 operating results. But with so many real estate investment trusts (REITs) to choose from, how do investors know which REITs are the best buys?
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Connecticut To Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Sales On Jan. 10, Long Lines Are Expected

The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection announced Friday that adult-use cannabis sales can officially begin on Jan. 10, 2023. “I am proud of the hard work our team has done to meet the goal of opening adult-use sales in a safe, well-regulated market,” DCP Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull stated. “We know that many people are excited to participate in this marketplace, whether as a business or a consumer, and we encourage adults who choose to purchase and consume these products to do so responsibly once sales begin on January 10.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
Benzinga

These Two Cannabis Companies Have Been Sued For Mislabeling THC Content

Dovel & Luner, a litigation boutique law firm, filed a class action lawsuit against Ironworks Collective Inc. and Stiiizy LLC on behalf of California consumers who purchased cannabis products with inaccurate THC content labels. The lawsuit alleges that defendants, who make, sell, and market “Stiiizy” brand cannabis products, overcharged consumers by illegally selling products whose THC content was represented as substantially higher than it actually was.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Health Care At Stake: Senate Committee Prompts Louisiana Medical Board To Widen Patient Access

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee of Louisiana is accusing the state medical board of obstructing patient access to medical marijuana. “The panel called on the attorney for the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners (LSBME) to testify at a State Capitol meeting due to the board’s refusal to allow physicians to recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine without in-person visits," according to local media reports.
LOUISIANA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Sales Update: October Was Weak Overall, But Not In Florida

Cannabis sales decreased by 0.5% in October compared to September while, "at a per-day basis, sales decreased 3.7% month-over-month," according to New Cannabis Venture's Alan Brochstein, citing BDSA data. “In total, sales across the 11 markets totaled $1.64 billion during the month,” Brochstein wrote. Read on for a look...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy