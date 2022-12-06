ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Light snow expected to return Sunday

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Temperatures in the Capital Region returned to more seasonal type readings about the area Friday. A high pressure centered over eastern Canada is channeling down a dry flow of air into the region, which will provide for quiet and cold weather tonight. The axis of the ridge will stay centered to our north into Saturday, keeping conditions dry and fairly sunny too, with seasonable temperatures about the area once again.
Speedo Sprint brings out costumed runners for a cause

It was a chilly morning today but that didn't stop hundreds of people from dressing up as festive holiday characters and participating in the 17th annual Santa Speedo Sprint!. They took to the streets in their outfits, and yes some indeed wore Speedos, but it was all in the name of charity.
ALBANY, NY
Capital Region Thrives in High School Fall Sports Seasons

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The High School Fall Sports seasons have come and gone, and the Capital Region had a lot of teams make it to the State Playoffs. Not only were there a lot of teams from various different sports in States, Section II had SIX teams win the State Championship for their respected sport.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey

Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Capital Region families "Shop With a Cop" for the holidays

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fifteen families from the Capital Region received holiday gifts today during WGNA’s 7th annual Shop With a Cop. Every year many Capital Region families in need are chosen to have their holiday presents paid for. Children shop alongside local police officers at Crossgates Mall as they look for what will bring them joy this holiday season.
GUILDERLAND, NY
Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School

FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
BROADALBIN, NY
Jezreel and Victory Church team up to help those in need

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Giving a little extra help to charities the local community rely on to help those in need. Jezreel International and Victory Church together gather donations of toys to meet the growing demand the Capital Region faces. This donation will go to charities that lack grants...
ALBANY, NY
School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session

Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
ALBANY, NY
Nursing Students optimistic about future of profession

As the focus shifts to the not-so-new problem regarding the continuous nursing shortage, CBS 6 visited a nursing school Thursday to gather insight from the place where these selfless and essential workers are developed; at Nursing School. At Maria College of Nursing in Albany, we spoke with Dr.Colleen Carmody, the...
ALBANY, NY

