Light snow expected to return Sunday
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Temperatures in the Capital Region returned to more seasonal type readings about the area Friday. A high pressure centered over eastern Canada is channeling down a dry flow of air into the region, which will provide for quiet and cold weather tonight. The axis of the ridge will stay centered to our north into Saturday, keeping conditions dry and fairly sunny too, with seasonable temperatures about the area once again.
Speedo Sprint brings out costumed runners for a cause
It was a chilly morning today but that didn't stop hundreds of people from dressing up as festive holiday characters and participating in the 17th annual Santa Speedo Sprint!. They took to the streets in their outfits, and yes some indeed wore Speedos, but it was all in the name of charity.
Capital Region Thrives in High School Fall Sports Seasons
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The High School Fall Sports seasons have come and gone, and the Capital Region had a lot of teams make it to the State Playoffs. Not only were there a lot of teams from various different sports in States, Section II had SIX teams win the State Championship for their respected sport.
TIMELINE: The Search for Samantha Humphrey
Friday, November 25th, 2022 -Where is Samantha Humphrey?. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, Samantha Humphrey went missing. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she was last seen wearing last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans,...
Glenville bridge struck for the second time in a week, 13th crash for the year
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — For the second time in a week, a truck has struck the Glenville bridge. On Friday morning in the 10:00 hour, a tractor trailer had its roof sheared off after striking the bridge. This makes the 13th truck to strike the bridge this year. The...
Residents evacuated, building a total loss after Schenectady fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — A Schenectady building is a total loss after a fire there Saturday morning. Fire Chief Dan Mareno says the call at 1901 State Street came in at 10:30 a.m., from a passerby, and when the department arrived on the scene, the lower floor of the building, which housed a scooter and e-bike shop, was fully involved. Firefighters went to the apartments above the shop and evacuated all the residents safely, and the landlord was able to confirm all residents were accounted for.
Capital Region families "Shop With a Cop" for the holidays
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Fifteen families from the Capital Region received holiday gifts today during WGNA’s 7th annual Shop With a Cop. Every year many Capital Region families in need are chosen to have their holiday presents paid for. Children shop alongside local police officers at Crossgates Mall as they look for what will bring them joy this holiday season.
Three charged in June break in at Broadalbin Perth High School
FONDA, NY (WRGB) — State Police say three suspects surrendered to police, accused of breaking into school and stealing items. Back on June 14th, 2022, Troopers responded to Broadalbin Perth High School for a reported robbery that occurred days before. State Police have charged two 18-year-old suspects and Logan...
Filling fire department vacancies, not adding positions, the main priority for Troy Mayor
Troy — Despite calls to add two positions to the fire department, Troy Mayor (D) Patrick Madden approved the 2023 Budget last week, saying he's focused on filling the vacancies before adding more personnel. "We have 12 vacancies already," Madden says. "We will have grant funding that will look...
Jezreel and Victory Church team up to help those in need
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Giving a little extra help to charities the local community rely on to help those in need. Jezreel International and Victory Church together gather donations of toys to meet the growing demand the Capital Region faces. This donation will go to charities that lack grants...
Clock ticking down for Gov. Hochul to sign bill shutting down NY's Puppy Mill Pipeline
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Animal rights advocates say the clock is ticking down for Governor Kathy Hochul to sign a bill ending the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York pet stores. Known as the ‘Puppy Mill Pipeline’ bill, the goal is to stop pet stores...
School safety back in spotlight after threats, violent attack
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Recent incidents in area districts have led to responses from administrators and law enforcement to make sure your kids are protected. The latest incident happened Tuesday in Schenectady. There's an active investigation underway, after officials say a high school student slashed another student in the face with a kitchen knife.
Albany High School goes into lockdown following student altercation involving knife
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Friday, Albany High School went into lockdown procedures following a fight between students. School officials say the lockdown went in place at about 12:50 p.m. One student sustained a cut on a finger during the altercation that involved a knife, the weapon has been...
Man facing 12 counts in fire that destroyed 8 unit apartment in Hudson Falls
HUDSON FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Hudson Falls man has been indicted, accused of starting a fire that destroyed a historic 8 unit apartment building and displaced residents. Police say on October 3rd at around 8:00 PM, fire crews responded to 11 Maple Street for a structure fire. According...
Capital Region residents experiencing bank account fraud linked to Mastercard
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Viewers have been reaching out to CBS 6 reporting that their bank accounts have been hacked. Multiple banks that issue Mastercard debit cards are warning people to check their accounts. But several victims feel they’re not getting enough answers from their banks, leaving them...
Hudson police investigate shooting with possible ties to previous incident
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Hudson City Police are currently investigating an early-morning shooting that occurred Saturday in the area of 200 and 300 blocks of Warren Street within the City of Hudson. At approximately 1:40 a.m., a Hudson PD sergeant and officer were on foot on the 300 block...
Plea deal reached in theft from Ballston Spa nonprofit
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — A Ballston Spa woman has reached a plea deal in connection with her 2021 arrest. Robin A Iacobelli, 58, of Ballston Spa pleaded guilty Thursday to disorderly conduct, in place of an original charge of grand larceny in the third degree. Between January 2016...
"They deserve a pay raise" - Governor Hochul on legislature's possible special session
Albany — Could a pay raise be on the docket for New York State legislators before the end of 2022? New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hasn't ruled it out. Speaker Heastie, a Democrat, told reporters on Thursday he hasn't said anything about returning for a special session to vote on a pay raise "at this moment," a phrase he repeated more than once.
Nursing Students optimistic about future of profession
As the focus shifts to the not-so-new problem regarding the continuous nursing shortage, CBS 6 visited a nursing school Thursday to gather insight from the place where these selfless and essential workers are developed; at Nursing School. At Maria College of Nursing in Albany, we spoke with Dr.Colleen Carmody, the...
Three arrested in two separate investigations on the same street, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police on Wednesday, made three arrests after executing two separate search warrants in two separate investigations. On December 7th, just after 10:00 AM, Albany Detectives along with the United States Marshals Services Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Southern Boulevard.
