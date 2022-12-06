ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBA

Gulf Shores to discuss renewal of contract for ambulance services

Residents receive free emergency ground and air services through plan. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will consider renewing its contract with AirMedCare that covers the out-of-pocket expenses for residents within the corporate limits during a joint council work/regular session on Dec. 12. It will be the final meeting of the year.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
MOBILE, AL
rippreport.com

BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM

Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
DAPHNE, AL
pensacolastate.edu

‘Topping Off’ ceremony celebrates Phase II building milestone

Pensacola State College and Pensacola-based contractor, the Morette Company, held a “Topping Off” ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the placement of the final structural beam on the Bear, Jones, Moore, and Reeves Advanced Technology Building. The facility (estimated to cost $22 million to $25 million) is scheduled for...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast

(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County School Board approves over $2,600 salary increase

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School Board approved pay raises for teachers and administrative staff Thursday night. The school board approved a 5.1 percent increase for teachers. That means teachers could see as much as $2,684 increase into their yearly salary. That figure will be different...
