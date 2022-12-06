Read full article on original website
Officials break ground on new Mobile International Airport
State, local and federal officials in Mobile Friday afternoon, to break ground for the city's new international airport.
Gulf Shores to discuss renewal of contract for ambulance services
Residents receive free emergency ground and air services through plan. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores will consider renewing its contract with AirMedCare that covers the out-of-pocket expenses for residents within the corporate limits during a joint council work/regular session on Dec. 12. It will be the final meeting of the year.
Water damage found during renovation of Orange Beach building
Medical Arts Building renovation price to go up by nearly $90,000. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – During the renovation of the Orange Beach Medical Arts Building, additional water damage was found in the walls after construction began. At the Dec. 13 council meeting, the council will discuss...
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
Paid parking at Gulf Shores beach accesses could be going up
Looking for a parking place at the beach is always a challenge and it could be more expensive in Gulf Shores. The city council will vote on a recommendation Monday to increase parking fees at all public beach accesses.
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
Mayor and council honor Municipal Court Director Renée Gardner
Gardner is retiring at the end of the year after 33 years of service. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Municipal Court Director for Orange Beach Renee Gardner was recognized for her longtime service working for the city at the council meeting on Dec. 6. “Thank you for...
Baldwin real estate continues slowing trend, prices still rising
Prices for coastal homes increased 53 percent over November of 2021. Robertsdale, Ala. – (OBA) – The shift to a slower pace continues in the Baldwin County housing market as properties are staying longer on the market and closings on sales of properties are decreasing. According to Baldwin...
Blood drive planned this Dec. 13 at Orange Beach City Hall
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Give blood on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Orange Beach City Hall from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the American Red Cross Bloodmobile. To schedule an appointment, go to the Red Cross website. Orange Beach City Hall is at 4099 Orange Beach Blvd. Shake...
BAY MINETTE CHRISTMAS AND THE HOG FARM
Christmas comes early to Bay Minette Mayor Bob Wills. Ole Bobby is pushing the envelope when it comes to in your face “self Dealing”, using his office for personal gain. Mayor Wills has an outstanding ethics complaint involving his office and personal gain. Then there is the Alabama Bar complaint hanging over his head.
Baldwin beach renourishment project in jeopardy of being pushed back a year
Rebuilding the beaches in Baldwin County is something that hasn't been done in 10 years but was supposed to get started later this month but that may not happen which could be devastating during the next hurricane season.
I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
Death investigation underway in Santa Rosa County after woman found in Publix parking lot
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway in Santa Rosa County after a 71-year-old woman was found dead at a Publix parking lot Friday night. According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:15 p.m. officials responded to a medical emergency call at the Publix on Woodbine Road in Pace.
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
‘Topping Off’ ceremony celebrates Phase II building milestone
Pensacola State College and Pensacola-based contractor, the Morette Company, held a “Topping Off” ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the placement of the final structural beam on the Bear, Jones, Moore, and Reeves Advanced Technology Building. The facility (estimated to cost $22 million to $25 million) is scheduled for...
Destin and Pensacola Christmas Parades Forecast
(WKRG) – Holiday cheer will be making its way to northwest Florida this Saturday, December 10th. Two Christmas parades will be coming to the Gulf Coast: One in the morning in Destin and another in Pensacola in the evening. We are expecting some fog in the morning hours Saturday, but most of the fog will […]
Santa Rosa County School Board approves over $2,600 salary increase
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County School Board approved pay raises for teachers and administrative staff Thursday night. The school board approved a 5.1 percent increase for teachers. That means teachers could see as much as $2,684 increase into their yearly salary. That figure will be different...
