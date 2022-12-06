Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Related
swimswam.com
Bella Sims Splits 47.16 to Lead Sandpipers’ 400 Free Relay Team to New 15-18 NAG Record
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Bella Sims led off the Sandpipers of Nevada’s 400-yard freestyle relay team with an otherworldly 47.16 split, setting the tone for a new 15-18 NAG record of 3:13.15 that smashed the previous mark by more than a second and a half.
swimswam.com
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/9/2022
While many of the country's best have been dropping blistering swims at Winter Juniors, other age groupers made waves last weekend as well. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with...
swimswam.com
Sean Green Becomes the Youngest Swimmer in Decades to Swim a Sub-15 Minute Mile
While USA Swimming doesn't keep all-time single-age records, Sean Green is the youngest swimmer to break 15 minutes in the mile since at least 1987. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 NCAP Invitational. December 8-11, 2022. Eppley Recreation Center, University of Maryland. Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals. Results...
swimswam.com
2023 Mizzou Swim Camps – Sign Up Today
Ages: 8-18 This camp is aimed at hitting all aspects of swimming. The Tiger All Around Camp is aimed to take all of the knowledge of the Mizzou Coaching staff and merge everything together, including technique, training, and mental performance. We will be teaching st…. Early Bird Overnight Registration. $745.00.
swimswam.com
Alex Shackell Wins 100 Free in 47.44, Behind Only Claire Curzan in 15-16 Age Group
Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. Alex Shackell capped off her impressive 2022 Winter Juniors – East meet in epic fashion on Saturday night by winning the girls’ 100-yard freestyle final with a time of 47.44. The new personal best is second only to Claire Curzan’s 47.23 in the history of the 15-16 age group.
swimswam.com
Sims and Grimes Swim Sub-4:30 500 Frees, Four Girls Faster Than 2022 NCAAs Winning Time
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) NCAA swimmers better buckle up and watch out, because high schoolers have taken over the women’s 500 free. Just an hour after Summer McIntosh set the...
swimswam.com
2022 Short Course Worlds Picks and Previews: Women’s Butterfly
SCM (25m) The women’s sprint butterfly events at the 2022 FINA World Short Course Championships are kind of a fickled discipline. That’s because they will be absent Sarah Sjostrom, the best female butterflier in history, because she’s skipping the meet to prepare for next summer’s long course season.
swimswam.com
See 10 Swim Camps You Might Love For A Holiday Gift Idea
These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.
swimswam.com
Avery Karl Executes Details for 50 Free Winter Jrs West Title
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Empire Swim Club’s Avery Karl got her hand to the wall first in a flurry of a finish in the girls’ 50 free in Austin, Texas. The Louisville commit breaks down what she focuses on executing during the sprint race and how she felt like she did that on Thursday night.
swimswam.com
Titmus & Jack Help Secure St. Peters Western Relay Gold At QLD Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Queensland Championships kicked off today from Brisbane with club and regional relays taking to the pool. Right off the bat, we saw St. Peters Western take the women’s open 200m free club relay title in a time of 1:41.24, beating out runners-up Griffith University and Rackley Swim Team who tied at 1:42.83 for silver.
swimswam.com
Sergio Lopez Swim Camps: 2022 Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today
This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day. We also will have a limited number of video analysis spots available to be filmed at the end of camp.
swimswam.com
17-Year-Old Bella Sims Blasts #3 All-Time 17-18 200 IM – 1:52.73
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) Less than 40 minutes after breaking the meet and pool record in the 500 free, Bella Sims dominated the 200 IM in a time of 1:52.73 for a new meet record and the #3-ranked time on the all-time 17-18 age group list.
swimswam.com
Bella Sims on Historic Swims at Winter Jrs: “This is my jam. I love taper”
Bella Sims pulled a sensational double tonight, swimming 4:28.64 in the 500 free and 1:52.73 in the 200 IM within minutes of each other. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST. December 7-10, 2022. Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas.
swimswam.com
2022 World Champion, Current Florida Senior Trey Freeman Announces Retirement
Freeman, 22, announced his retirement on Thursday in the midst of his senior season at the University of Florida. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Trey Freeman, a gold medalist for the United States in the men’s 800 freestyle relay at the 2022 World Championships, has retired from competitive swimming in the midst of his senior season at the University of Florida.
swimswam.com
Zach Harting Extending US Open Taper for Surprise SC World Champs Roster Spot
Harting discusses the difference between a taper meet with a lot of events versus just one and reveals "the Box" you get sent when you make it onto Team USA. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam sat down with 2020 Olympian Zach Harting, who was a last-minute addition to...
swimswam.com
2022 Speedo Winter Junior Championships: Combined East/West Results – Day 3
East: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina. West: Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Friday night consisted of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back finals and the timed finals of the 200 free relay. Here are the top-8 finishers of the combined meets for Day 3:
swimswam.com
Gui Caribe Breaks Brazilian Junior Record with a 57.82 100 Free (Long Course)
LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com
Do You Love Swimming? See 4,016 Swim Jobs You Might Love
ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME/PART-TIME) We want to add a (Full-Time & Part-Time) coach or two to our rock star staff. The assistant age-group coach is responsible for on-deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach, associate head coach, and head developmental coach with day-to-day operations.
swimswam.com
Brandonn Almeida Seals Up Another Gold At Brazilian Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The penultimate night of racing at the 2022 Brazilian Summer Championships brought another gold several multi-winners, including Ana Vieira. After taking the women’s 100m breaststroke last night, 21-year-old Vieira topped the women’s 100m freestyle podium. Stopping the clock in a mark of 55.69, the Pinheiro Olympic...
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Breaks 15-16 NAG Record With 3:57.02 400 IM, 4th-Fastest Performance Ever
Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas. Prelims @10:00AM ET, Finals at 6:00 PM ET (except for day 1 timed finals) It’s not just the boys breaking NAG records tonight. 16 year-old Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada won the 400 IM at the Winter Junior Championships – West with a time that not only shattered the 15-16 National Age Group record, but also stands as one of the fastest overall performances in history.
Comments / 0