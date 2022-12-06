Read full article on original website
Barbara Deidrick
4d ago
there is no excuse why government in all countries can't pass stricter laws to help end animal abuse and neglect, absolutely no excuse
Catrina8
4d ago
Those poor guys must have been terrified. I'm so glad they were found and alive. Hope they get great homes.
Elizabeth Alvarado
4d ago
Very sad to know, some people discard pets like garbage. When supposed to care for them like a family member. They used to their human parents and they loss their ability to hunt for their food. When they throw them out side is like dead sentence for them.
