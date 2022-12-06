ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired

A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MCHENRY, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
YAHOO!

DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil

DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
DEKALB, IL
CBS News

Police investigate after body found in Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Willowbrook police are investigating after a body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for the report of a body found. Upon arrival, officers located the body submerged in the water near the shore...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
WHIO Dayton

Car dealership employee arrested after crashing during test drive

ELMHURST, Ill. — A teenage employee of an Illinois car dealership is facing charges after a car he was test-driving crashed into a house. Elmhurst police and fire departments were called to the scene of the crash early Monday afternoon, WFLD reported. Officers at the scene found a white 2012 BMW X6 M had crashed into a house.
ELMHURST, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy