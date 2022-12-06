Read full article on original website
Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report
An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.
Man crashes car into dumpster, dies after being shot at while driving on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man died in a car crash after being shot at while driving on the Northwest Side of Chicago Saturday morning. Police say the man was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski around 1:10 a.m. when an offender in another car began shooting at him. The...
Lombard police officer shot during armed robbery, police say
A Lombard police officer was shot and wounded during an armed robbery Thursday.
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil
DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy shot at Waukegan residence
A woman was charged with possessing a gun after a 5-year-old boy was shot at a residence in Waukegan and dropped off at a hospital Wednesday, prosecutors said. Tatyanna Stegall, 27, of Waukegan, was charged with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, improper traffic lane usage and unlawful possession of cannabis by […]
Police investigate after body found in Willowbrook retention pond
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – Willowbrook police are investigating after a body was pulled from a retention pond Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of 70 Lincoln Oaks Drive for the report of a body found. Upon arrival, officers located the body submerged in the water near the shore...
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Car dealership employee arrested after crashing during test drive
ELMHURST, Ill. — A teenage employee of an Illinois car dealership is facing charges after a car he was test-driving crashed into a house. Elmhurst police and fire departments were called to the scene of the crash early Monday afternoon, WFLD reported. Officers at the scene found a white 2012 BMW X6 M had crashed into a house.
Woman, 30, found with gunshot wound on Englewood porch dies
Police did not release any details on what led to the shooting.
West Town shooting: Oak Park woman found shot to death; Chicago police investigating
CPD said the woman had been shot in the head.
Man, daughter found fatally shot inside East Chatham apartment; 2-year-old unharmed
CHICAGO — A search is underway for the person who killed a father and his adult daughter in an apartment in the city’s East Chatham neighborhood. Chicago police were responding to a check welfare call Wednesday near East 82nd Street and South Drexel Avenue, when they discovered the two adults fatally shot, along with a […]
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
Woman dies after being shot with her own gun by intruder in Far South Side home
CHICAGO - A woman was killed after being shot with her own gun by a home invader early Wednesday on the South Side. Police say the 22-year-old victim was inside her home in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 3:18 a.m. when a woman she did not know got inside and the two began to argue.
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
