Mother of victim in deadly hit-and-run offers $2,500 reward in search for suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico mother is continuing to seek justice for her son after he was killed in a hit-and-run in July.

Brandon Fleming, 30, was killed in the early hours of July 5, 2022, after leaving a Fourth of July cookout.

Police said Fleming was walking in the 1100 block of Oakland Road when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. A second car saw Fleming lying in the road but was unable to avoid a collision and ran him over. The driver of the second car called the police and remained at the scene until they arrived.

Five months later, Fleming’s mother, Darlene Conyers, says the pain still lingers as the driver of the first car remains at large.

Police investigating the case in July said the suspect vehicle was a 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu.

Conyers has made flyers with a reward of $2,500, and an urgent plea for anyone with information to come forward.

“You owe me to come forward,” she said. “You didn’t even stop to see if he was okay.”

The last five months have been painful, according to Conyers, with only her firstborn son’s ashes and his pictures left to comfort her.

“This is the second time someone has hit my son and left him in the road,” Conyers said.

In 2020, Fleming was the victim of a motorcycle crash where someone hit him on East Laburnum Avenue before driving over him and leaving. Conyers said that crash left him critically injured and he spent time in the hospital to recover.

Both incidents happened in Henrico’s East End. Neither hit-and-run suspect has come forward or been brought to justice.

“Admit what you have done, it can’t get any worse and it sure won’t bring my son back, but it will at least give us some type of justice,” Conyers said.

Henrico Police said they are still actively looking for these drivers. Conyers said she will also continue searching for the deadly hit-and-run suspect herself until she finds closure.

“I need people to know I’m not going to stop looking for this person,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.